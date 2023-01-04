Holly Willoughby makes confession about ‘challenge’ with children amid This Morning absence

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has made a plaintive confession about the “challenge” she feels with her children.

It comes after the 41-year-old has been notably absent from her presenting job on This Morning recently.

Viewers were surprised to tune into ITV1 yesterday (Jan 3) and see Andi Peters and Josie Gibson at the show’s helm. Fans even took to Twitter to ask where Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield was.

It’s emerged that the duo is taking an extended break after the festive period.

Andi Peters and Josie Gibson are filling in for Holly and Phil on This Morning at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Interestingly, in a recent blog post, Holly alludes to this break being exactly what she needs. As she opens up about the relentless nature of time, the presenter makes a candid confession about her family life.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby talks “challenge” with children

In her most recent WYLDE Moon post, Holly makes a heartfelt note of what she wants for herself in 2023.

She combs over many topics but it seems the most pressing issue for her is the need for family walks.

For Holly, she feels the make-up of her family changing. More specifically, she notices her children are drifting off down their own avenues in life.

Holly Willoughby admits it’s getting harder to keep her family all in same place (Credit: Splash News)

“Family time in general is always top of my list and something Dan [Holly’s husband] and I prioritise above all else,” she writes.

She then expands on this, musing: “If it’s not technology interrupting time together, or just simply the fact that my kids are growing older and are keen to start to start moving through lines in their own little lanes.

“It’s sometimes a challenge to achieve that dedicated, quality time together in one space.”

Inspired by this rumination, Holly has vowed to fill 2023 with more family walks – even if it’s just some of the family on them.

Holly hopes more family walks in 2023 will help maintain her family’s health dynamic (Credit: BBC)

The mum-of-three suggests the tonic-like nature of the great outdoors will make these walks that little more special.

Holly makes other 2023 pledges

Holly’s also got other plans for 2023 she hopes will bring her more peace.

The star wants to journal and read more books. She also wants to practice meditation more and increase the amount of her sound healing exercises.

It’s sometimes a challenge to achieve that dedicated, quality time together in one space.

Sound healing is where somebody creates soothing vibrations through the utilisation of different objects.

In a photo on Holly’s blog, she sits around a circle of healing crystals, tracing a wand around the perimeter of a singing bowl.

Read more: When are Phillip and Holly back on This Morning following outrage from viewers?

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.