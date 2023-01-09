Holly Willoughby’s dress today sparks complaints among This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby has sparked complaints from This Morning viewers over her dress today.

While the presenter, 41, looked stunning as she sported nude heels and a £379 floral shirt dress from LK Bennett London, fans weren’t too pleased with the price tag.

Taking to social media, some viewers felt that the presenter shouldn’t have worn an expensive dress amid the cost of living crisis.

This Morning host Holly sparked complaints from fans over her dress (Credit: ITV)

One person wrote: “@thismorning first day back cost of living crisis and Holly straight in there with a £400 dress.”

A second commented: “Gorgeous!!! (But just saw the price tag) here’s a challenge – maybe you could wear a less expensive outfit (but equally as stylish). It is quite lovely though.”

A third added: “This is beautiful! Sadly out of my price range but it’s gorgeous all the same!”

And another said: “Just a snip ago £349 for the dress!”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning after a Christmas break (Credit: ITV)

Sharing an outfit snap on Instagram, Holly wrote: “Good morning and happy new hair! Can’t wait to catch up and see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle. Dress by @lkbennettlondon.”

Despite the criticism from some, many fans gushed ab0out how amazing she looked.

One person commented: “Welcome back to ITV Holly love your outfit today. Beautiful as ever.”

A second added: “You look beautiful as always. I’m so sorry you’re subjected to hurtful and demeaning comments. It’s sad to think being kind is so hard for some people. Be strong.”

“You look great as usual. Love watching you and Phil on This Morning. Not the same without you both. Love the dress,” a third wrote.

And another said: “Love that dress. Looking good @hollywilloughby.”

Following their Christmas break, Holly and Phillip Schofield returned to their This Morning hosting duties today (January 9).

