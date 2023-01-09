This Morning today saw Camilla Tominey appear on the show to discuss Prince Harry’s latest interview.

However, the royal expert’s behaviour and criticism of the Duke of Sussex was slammed by viewers.

Camilla was a guest on the show (Credit: ITV)

Camilla Tominey on This Morning today

Last night (Sunday, January 8) saw Prince Harry give an explosive interview with ITV.

It’s been on everyone’s lips ever since, with Good Morning Britain and Lorraine discussing it.

This Morning today saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discuss the interview alongside Camilla and Gyles Brandreth.

Camilla certainly didn’t hold back with her opinions.

Speaking about the death of Harry’s mother, she said: “I can appreciate his pain and trauma over that because I think anyone can who has a heart but obviously that has informed his view of the entire media and in my view his view of the entire media is completely scewed and not quite right.”

Gyles and Camilla spoke about Harry on the show (Credit: ITV)

Camilla Tominey slams Harry claims on This Morning today

Camilla later slammed Harry’s claims that every story about him emenates from the palace.

“That’s like saying that any story that appears about you two [Holly and Phil] in the media always comes from this studio,” she scoffed.

“Equally, the palace doesn’t go about, and has never in my entire career – god, I wish that it had – phoned me up and said ‘I’ve got a story for you’,” she said.

She also defended claims that William and Kate simply didn’t take to Meghan.

“Sometimes that happens!” she protested.

Camilla was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Camilla

It’s safe to say that viewers were less than impressed with Camilla on today’s edition of This Morning.

“Having Camilla on yet again is vile. She is biased. Please stop having her on,” one viewer ranted.

“Camilla Tominey spreading her hate again and #ThisMorning allowing it as usual,” another said.

Camilla Tominey spreading her hate again.

“Have stopped watching this show, enough of the constant bashing of Harry and Meghan and Camilla spouting her bile,” a third wrote.

Not everyone was against Camilla though.

“I love it when Camilla is on,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Holly Willoughby reveals new hair as she makes return to This Morning

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think