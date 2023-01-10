This Morning under fire as viewers declare ‘enough is enough’ and ‘switch off’ today

This Morning viewers were left fuming at their TV sets today as they declared “enough is enough”.

The show once again dedicated some of Tuesday’s show (January 10) to further cover Prince Harry and his memoir, Spare – which officially went on sale today.

But viewers at home soon rushed to complain about the coverage – with one proclaiming “it’s time to switch over”.

Viewers were not happy watching This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry book Spare

Harry’s explosive book will finally hit the shelves today and is expected to reveal even more royal bombshells.

It’s no surprise that news organisations worldwide have been quick to cover every inch of the tell-all memoir – but it appears lots of This Morning viewers are tired of watching it.

Angry punters took to Twitter as they watched hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield discuss the ongoing Prince Harry drama with royal author Omid Scobie.

Prince Harry ‘s memoir was finally released today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers ‘fume’ over Prince Harry coverage

“More prince Harry crap, time to switch over!” one angry viewer fumed.

Please can we move on from this story? Enough is enough.

Another added: “It is obvious people have had enough of Harold and his puppeteer.”

“Please can we move on from this story? Enough is enough,” a third viewer proclaimed.

Someone else tweeted: “Phil and Holly continuing the endless talk about Harry’s interviews and books. #enough” alongside a GIF of someone letting out a sigh.

So Vanessa is talking about families ‘fractured into tiny pieces’ and Phil and Holly continuing the endless talk about Harry’s interviews and books. #ThisMorning #enough #boring pic.twitter.com/Z2pon3WRDN — Jules 🐾❤️‍🩹 (@JulesItsjules) January 10, 2023

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer complained: “Had enough of #thismorning 5 minutes in.”

This Morning fans rushed online to share their frustration (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Somebody else from another account declared: “Just switched over and they’re still talking about him. Back to Channel 4 it is then #thismorning.”

Another added: “Turning off now 22 minutes on this is crazy.”

Meanwhile, other viewers were busy joining the discussion on Harry’s book.

One tweeted: “@scobie what a breath of fresh air from the usual ranting mess we usually get about Harry and Meghan.”

Harry released his explosive bombshell today after extracts have been leaked for the past week.

During a segment on This Morning, Omid, who previously penned Finding Freedom about Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family, discussed the memoir with Holly and Phil.

Showing his support, Omid revealed he was “surprised” at how candid Harry is in the book.

“Not just on the realities of his existence as a member of the royal family but also through his own personal struggles, talking about how he dealt with drugs, how he coped with things before discovering therapy,” he added.

