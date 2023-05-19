Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield
TV

Fern Britton shares cryptic post on Twitter amidst This Morning scandal: ‘All things will pass’

She is also rumoured to have fallen out with Phil

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Fern Britton has shared a cryptic post on Twitter amidst the news headlines about the alleged This Morning scandal.

The ITV programme has recently become utterly consumed by rumours of a feud between co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. All eyes have been on the pair ever since reports that their friendship had “cooled”, followed by statement from Phillip himself which admitted things “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

Many celebs have had their say on the drama. Joe Lycett took a jab at Holly at the BAFTAs. He issued the statement: “I’m sorry to not be there, but according to my PR team I have shingles,” mimicking Holly’s reason for missing This Morning earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes claimed that the pair were now “a broken fit” with “no chemistry”, joking: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.”

Now Phillip’s former This Morning colleague Fern Britton appears to have had her say, albeit cryptically.

Holly and Phillip

This Morning presenters Holly and Phillip are rumoured to be engaged in a feud (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britten shares cryptic tweet amid This Morning scandal

Former This Morning star Fern Britton, herself rumoured to have left the show amid a feud with Phillip Schofield, shared a cryptic tweet yesterday (May 18).

Fern was a presenter on This Morning for 10 years from 1999 to 2009 and rumours about conflict between her and Phil have been rife ever since.

She already got tongues wagging earlier this week when she tweeted about having a catch up with Eamonn Holmes, almost directly following his comments about Holly and Phillip.

Now she has got people talking once again with an even more mysterious tweet.

The TV presenter posted a stunning photo of her holiday in Cornwall. The tweet read: “When it’s weather like this I know we are on the bounce. All things will pass and all will be well.”

Many of Fern’s followers were quick to make a connection.

“Fern back to This Morning?” somebody asked. Another person declared: “Karma is a wonderful thing.”

