This Morning: Holly Willoughby worries viewers as they claim she’s ‘lost her spark’ on show

Holy's fans even said she looked a little 'anxious'

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has worried fans as they claim she has “lost her spark” on the show.

The 39-year-old presenter sparked concern as she shared a photo of herself hugging a tree on Instagram.

During yesterday’s show (January 11), Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were taught how to “hug a tree” by Jim Tubbs Galley.

What happened on This Morning?

The TV duo were joined by the nature lover, who educated viewers on the art of tree hugging.

Furthermore, Jim explained the process was the “key to helping the spirit of loneliness” as Holly and Phil demonstrated in the studio.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spark debate on how to eat pizza

Holly said: “I love a tree; they are solid structures, their roots go into the ground. They have been around forever so must hold a lot of energy.”

She later added: “It just feels lovely to hug anything right now.”

Holly Willoughby sparked concern as she hugged a tree on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Following the show, Holly took to social media to share a shot of herself during the segment.

The Dancing On Ice host looked almost teary in the photo, which she captioned: “This felt nice today.”

However, fans were quick to point out that something wasn’t quite right with Holly.

One said: “I noticed that with Holly this week she’s lost a little bit of her spark. So hugging a tree I think felt good for her.”

Another added: “I hope you’re ok Holly. I can see you are finding things hard at the moment.”

In addition, a third wrote: “I felt you looked a bit anxious today Holly. Still stunning, but not your normal bubbly self. Stay safe.”

Read more: This Morning star Holly Willoughby says she ‘might sleep until Monday’ in Instagram post

A fourth asked: “Holly are you ok… you’re not yourself?!?”

Holly’s post came hours after she baffled followers with a photo of herself meditating.

holly Willoughby debate
Fans claimed Holly looked ‘anxious’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil spark a pizza debate

Later on in the show, the pair left fans divided over the best way to eat pizza.

As James Martin cooked up homemade pizzas in the kitchen, viewers were shocked to see Holly and Phil tuck into them using a knife and fork.

One person said on Twitter: “Schofield and Willoughby eating pizza with a knife and fork…”

Another wrote: “Eat a pizza with a knife and fork!!” followed by angry face emojis.

