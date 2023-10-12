Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield looking sad
TV

Phillip Schofield downcast as he’s pictured for first time since Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit

He left the show back in May

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Phillip Schofield has been seen for the first time since Holly Willoughby announced that she was leaving This Morning.

Holly announced earlier this week that she was stepping back from her presenting role on the ITV daytime show. It came after a threat to kidnap and kill the star was revealed.

And it follows on five months after Phillip’s departure from the show. He left in May after admitting that he had lied to Holly, ITV and his family about an affair with a younger male colleague.

Now Phil has been spotted for the first time since Holly announced her departure.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly and Phil pictured on the last This Morning they presented together (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield spotted for first time since Holly quit This Morning

The pair were presenting partners for 14 years, but their friendship has been fractured in the fallout of his affair.

Earlier today (October 12), Phillip was pictured looking downcast as he stepped out in a leafy neighbourhood.

Looking glum, Phil donned slim-fit jeans, a grey sweatshirt and burgundy Converse trainers. He looked to the awaiting cameras and appeared to give a bit of a grimace.

It’s the first time he’s been seen since Holly left the show. Phillip hasn’t yet commented on Holly’s departure from the show.

However, it has been claimed that the pair have been in touch, with Phil offering support to his one-time TV wife.

‘There is still a bond there’

Phil’s outing follows claims that he has reached out to Holly to offer support in the wake of the kidnap plot.

According to the Mirror, Holly was “really happy” to hear from Phillip despite an alleged fallout between the TV personalities.

Read more: This Morning handed ‘triple blow’ following Holly Willoughby’s exit

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Nancy Brown
Associate Editor
Nancy started out at ED! as a freelance writer in early 2019, joining the team permanently as lifestyle editor just before the pandemic started. Since then, she’s gone from writing about the latest Cadbury and Baileys launches to interviewing celebrities after a promotion to features editor. Nancy is now associate editor and helping oversee the site's showbiz news, TV reaction stories and lusting over every outfit Holly Willoughby wears!

Related Topics

Holly Willoughby Phillip Schofield This Morning