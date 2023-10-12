Phillip Schofield downcast as he’s pictured for first time since Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit

Phillip Schofield has been seen for the first time since Holly Willoughby announced that she was leaving This Morning.

Holly announced earlier this week that she was stepping back from her presenting role on the ITV daytime show. It came after a threat to kidnap and kill the star was revealed.

And it follows on five months after Phillip’s departure from the show. He left in May after admitting that he had lied to Holly, ITV and his family about an affair with a younger male colleague.

Now Phil has been spotted for the first time since Holly announced her departure.

Phillip Schofield spotted for first time since Holly quit This Morning

The pair were presenting partners for 14 years, but their friendship has been fractured in the fallout of his affair.

Earlier today (October 12), Phillip was pictured looking downcast as he stepped out in a leafy neighbourhood.

Looking glum, Phil donned slim-fit jeans, a grey sweatshirt and burgundy Converse trainers. He looked to the awaiting cameras and appeared to give a bit of a grimace.

It’s the first time he’s been seen since Holly left the show. Phillip hasn’t yet commented on Holly’s departure from the show.

However, it has been claimed that the pair have been in touch, with Phil offering support to his one-time TV wife.

‘There is still a bond there’

Phil’s outing follows claims that he has reached out to Holly to offer support in the wake of the kidnap plot.

According to the Mirror, Holly was “really happy” to hear from Phillip despite an alleged fallout between the TV personalities.

