Could This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield be replaced on the ITV daytime show by the start of 2023?

That’s what some punters clearly think, with Ladbrokes among the bookies offering odds on the presenting pair to exit the show by the end of this year.

This is thought to be in part due to the controversy regarding the queue-gate scandal.

Bookies have suggested that time may be up for the This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bookies think Holly Willoughby and Phil will leave This Morning

Following the queue-gate scandal, bets have been placed on Holly and Phil not returning to This Morning after the New Year.

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 6/4 for Holly and Phil not to return to This Morning in 2023.

With Holly and Phil far from being in the British public’s good books right now, it could well be a case of New Year, new presenters, if the latest odds are anything to go by.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told The Sun: “Perhaps it’s time for a change on the This Morning sofas.”

Alex then added: “With Holly and Phil far from being in the British public’s good books right now, it could well be a case of New Year, new presenters, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

The pair have shared the sofa together since 2009, when Holly Willoughby replaced Fern Britton.

Phil, on the other hand, has been presenting the show since 2002.

The news comes as more and more viewers have been complaining about the duo and have been asking for a shake-up.

However, the head of ITV has publicly backed the pair.

Dame Carolyn McCall said she believes the pair did absolutely “nothing” wrong and is standing by the hosts.

The flurry of bets come after the pair were accused of queue jumping at the Queen’s lying in state (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Queue-gate scandal

In September, the duo caused controversy when they were accused of queue-jumping at the Queen’s lying-in-state.

However, This Morning later issued a statement and insisted Holly and Phil were there in a “professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event”.

This did not stop more than 79,000 people from signing a petition to have them axed from the show.

A petition to have the presenters sacked reached 79,000 signatures (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly tried to mend public opinion by saying: “It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges.”

She added: “None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue.

“We, of course, respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump the queue.”

There have also been reports of the presenters’ friendship becoming strained after the events of queue-gate.

According to OK!, things have become “extremely awkward” between the pair as a result of the backlash.

