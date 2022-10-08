Holly and Phil have been under intense scrutiny over the past few weeks and now it’s been claimed their friendship has become “strained”.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield faced a wave of backlash from the public after they were alleged to have skipped the queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster.

A petition to have them axed from This Morning has been signed up by over 75,000 angry viewers.

Now, following the backlash, new reports have emerged claiming that the incident is having an impact on Holly and Phil’s friendship.

According to OK!, things have become “extremely awkward” between the pair as a result of the backlash.

Holly and Phil on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil: Friendship hit by ‘tensions’

“The atmosphere in the This Morning studio is awful. You could cut the tension in the room with a knife,” a source claimed.

“Queue-gate has made the relationship between Holly and Phil extremely awkward. He’s become a lot more snappy – on and off set – and Holly is at the end of her tether with his constant interruptions and abruptions.”

The source continued to allege that “big cracks are starting to show”.

Understandably, the past few weeks have been especially “hard” for the pair, the source continued to allege.

They then claimed: “Holly has supported Phil greatly over the years – especially with him coming out – but the past few weeks have just been too hard for their friendship to come back from.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Viewers have spotted ‘tension’ between the pair too (Credit: ITV)

Viewers spot ‘eye roll’

Meanwhile, it comes after viewers noticed an allegedly awkward moment between the pair on This Morning this week.

The presenters were interviewing Bali bombings survivor Polly Brooks on the ITV show when some viewers reckoned Holly reacted to Phil speaking over her by rolling her eyes.

This Morning viewers had a mixed reaction to Holly’s alleged “eye roll” at the time it was aired on TV.

“Holly don’t look impressed,” one social media user tweeted.

And another posted: “Ha that look says it all.”

Body reader Darren Stanton told The Sun that the brief response from Holly gives insight into the emotion she felt in that moment.

Darren claimed that it was “very clear” that Holly was left “irked” by Phillip’s interjection.

He claimed to the tabloid: “The first gesture we see is a definite eye roll. In any other circumstance, it’s generally a sarcastic gesture, however, we then see the lips come together and those muscles engage.

“In doing so, Holly then displayed a micro-expression of anger, if only for a moment. We also saw the left-hand side of her mouth move forwards, which suggests she was feeling contempt.”

Read more: This Morning fans claim they’ve discovered reason Spin to Win competition has been ‘axed’

So what do you think of the ‘tension’ between Holly and Phil? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.