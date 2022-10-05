Holly Willoughby’s ‘anger and contempt revealed after Phillip Schofield cuts her off on This Morning’

Holly Willoughby displayed “anger and contempt” after being ‘interrupted’ by Phillip Schofield, a body language expert claims.

The This Morning presenters were interviewing Bali bombings survivor Polly Brooks on the ITV show this week.

Some viewers reckoned Holly reacted to Phil speaking over her during the segment by rolling her eyes.

And one pundit believes this was a giveaway sign that could mean Holly felt as if her co-star was ‘being rude to her’.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield interviewed Polly Brooks on the show yesterday (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby ‘reaction to Phillip Schofield’ on This Morning

Hols and Phillip are said to be close pals off screen, as well as colleagues on screen.

But The Sun claims Holly’s reaction yesterday ‘hints at her secret feelings’ about Phil.

Additionally, body reader Darren Stanton suggests the brief response from Holly gives insight into the emotion she felt in that moment.

Darren also indicates he feels it is “very clear” that Holly, 41, was left “irked” by Phillip’s interjection.

And so, he suggests, viewers caught sight of her “manifesting an emotion of mild anger and contempt.”

Holly Willoughby appeared to briefly roll her eyes as Phillip Schofield spoke (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Holly’s real feelings’

Analysing the clues suggested by her body language, Darren also argues Holly’s gestures demonstrate she “wasn’t happy”.

He told the tabloid: “The first gesture we see is a definite eye roll. In any other circumstance, it’s generally a sarcastic gesture, however, we then see the lips come together and those muscles engage.

“In doing so, Holly then displayed a micro-expression of anger, if only for a moment. We also saw the left hand side of her mouth move forwards, which suggests she was feeling contempt.”

These subtle signs reveal that Holly wasn’t happy with her co-star during that interaction.

Darren concluded by suggesting Holly – who looked subdued at later points in the interview – may have felt downcast over the matter.

He added: “These subtle signs reveal that Holly wasn’t happy with her co-star during that interaction and it suggests she felt he had been rude towards her.”

Holly Willoughby gazes away from Polly Brooks as Phillip Schofield speaks later on in the chat (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How fans reacted

This Morning viewers had a mixed reaction to Holly’s ‘eye roll’ at the time it was aired on TV – although they certainly picked up on it.

Some also claimed Holly’s reaction came well after Phillip piped up.

“Holly don’t look impressed,” one social media user tweeted. [Sic]

And another posted: “Ha that look says it all.”

But someone else pointed out: “He does it all the time!”

And another person speculated in their tweet: “He was probably told to say his lines in his ear piece as they normally are.”

ED! has approached a representative for This Morning for comment.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

