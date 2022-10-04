Holly Willoughby forced to make last-minute change to appearance on This Morning

This Morning host Holly Willoughby took to Instagram this morning to showcase her last-minute wardrobe change to her eight million followers.

The TV presenter posts regularly on social media, including sharing daily snaps of her outfits for upcoming This Morning episodes.

Holly shared a snap to her feed this morning (October 4) with her fit for today’s episode – a black and white houndstooth printed blouse with a knee-length black skirt, tights and heels.

The 41-year-old captioned the photo: “Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… talking hosiery in fashion today. Shirt @andotherstories skirt @reserved and tights @heist.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments to praise the presenter’s stylish fit.

One commenter wrote: “Looking fab Holly. Have a wonderful day.”

Another gushed: “Love the skirt and the black tights.”

However, another post quickly followed. The second photo showed Holly in a floral blouse instead of the aforementioned houndstooth print.

The snap was a quick selfie taken from the This Morning couch, showing Holly receiving some last-minute touch-ups on her makeup.

She explained the last-minute wardrobe change in the caption: “Last minute top change… had a strobing issue… top by @_albaray.”

Patterned shirts are problematic on TV, as the prints cause distortion on our screens. Thankfully, someone noticed and alerted This Morning before the show went live.

Holly’s followers were supportive of the ‘issue’, as well as the star’s new wardrobe choice.

One commenter stated: “Even nicer than your original.”

Another backed up the previous statement: “Realities of telly eh… this top actually is gorgeous!!”

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield present This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phil and Holly queue-gate

Holly and fellow This Morning presenter Philip Schofield may have survived queue-gate unscathed – but they faced more criticism following yesterday’s show.

The episode saw Holly, Philip, Vanessa Feltz and Gyles Brandreth discuss the cost of living crisis.

Some viewers, however, weren’t impressed with the show. Many took to Twitter to criticise the presenters for being “out of touch” and “pretending to care” about the issue.

Many people claimed that they couldn’t possibly know how it feels to struggle financially because they were “well-paid”.

Holly Willoughby attends the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly’s ‘seven-figure deal’

Meanwhile, according to reports, M&S is said to have extended its £1 million contract with Holly despite accusations that she jumped the queue when visiting the Queen’s lying-in-state with co-host Phil – something both ITV and Holly and Phil have denied.

An M&S spokesperson has confirmed this, stating that Holly’s contract renewal means she will continue as an ambassador for the brand for the next two years.

However, her co-host hasn’t obtained the same success.

Philip’s deal with We Buy Any Car, which was rumored to be worth more than £1 million, has allegedly come to an end this year.

It’s claimed the company We Buy Any Car, which Phil has worked with for five years, feels he “isn’t the right fit for the future”.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

