Latest reports claim Phillip Schofield has been “dropped” from a lucrative advertising campaign in the wake of the queue-gate scandal.

It’s claimed that We Buy Any Car – who Phil has worked with for five years – feels the presenter “isn’t the right fit for the future”.

The news comes as the petition to axe Phil and co-star Holly Willoughby from This Morning hit 75k signatures.

Phillip Schofield latest: Star ‘dropped’ from We Buy Any Car

According to The Sun, the company is shooting a new ad campaign without Phil next week.

A source claimed: “It’s a massive deal, worth seven figures, but next week they’re shooting a new campaign and Phil’s not involved in it. There’s clearly a feeling within the company that he’s just not the right fit for the future and his contract will be allowed to expire.”

The source then went on to admit that it has been a “very successful partnership”.

However, they alleged that it’s “time for a change”.

We Jump Any Queue memes

Of course, during the queue-gate scandal, memes flooded social media.

One showed Phil in the adverts with the branding changed to We Jump Any Queue as Brits took a swipe at the scandal.

Both Phil and Holly – and even the head of ITV – have denied any wrongdoing.

They have stated that they did not jump the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Instead, the presenters were working, filming a piece that was shown on the ITV daytime show.

However, that didn’t stop queuing mourners from reportedly “heckling” the pair as they arrived at Westminster Hall.

Truth behind the Phillip Schofield changes?

We Buy Any Car has reportedly said that the decision to part ways with Phil wasn’t connected to the queuing scandal.

Instead, a rep insisted that it was agreed earlier this year that the campaign with Phil would come to an end.

He has worked with the company for more than five years.

A rep claimed: “The decision was made prior to any recent stories regarding Phillip.”

Phil’s spokesperson declined to comment when approached by The Sun.

ED! has contacted reps for Phil for a comment.

Brits move on from queuing scandal

Elsewhere, Brits have declared they’re moving on from the queue-jumping claims.

Fans of the This Morning presenters have said they’re “bored to tears” with hearing about it.

Others declared it was “time to get over it”.

Taking to Twitter, one fan commented: “People need to get over the queue jumping, I’m sure both Phil and Holly wasn’t the only ones to do it. Time to stop hounding then both and move on.”

