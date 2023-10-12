Helen Skelton one of the new frontrunners to take over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Helen Skelton is among the new frontrunners to take over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning, according to the bookies.

Countryfile presenter Helen is rated highly by Betway as a possible successor after Holly announced her departure from the ITV daytime series earlier this week.

Helen is considered an 8/1 shot at filling the spot on the This Morning sofa. And her appointment would be in keeping with speculation concerning a wholesale relaunch of the series.

But Betway also considers a few This Morning regulars to be very much in the running as well. So who is a favourite with the bookies at the moment to possibly create a new Phil and Holly partnership?

Could Helen Skelton replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? (Credit: BBC)

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

A body language expert recently told ED! how Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle had “great energy” together as they delivered a tribute to Holly during Wednesday’s (October 11) show.

It seems Betway might like the sound of Rochelle potentially fronting This Morning, too. She’s been given odds of 1/1 as a next permanent host!

However, Rochelle isn’t the only TV personality rated as a contender for Holly’s former spot with This Morning experience.

Fan faves Josie Gibson (5/2) and Alison Hammond (5/1) are listed prominently as well.

And familiar ITV names such as Laura Whitmore (16/1), Davina McCall (20/1), Kate Garraway (25/1), Stacey Solomon (25/1), and Susanna Reid (33/1) have also been given odds.

But there are also a few slightly surprising famous faces included, too. However, their short odds make more sense if, as claimed in some reports, bosses may be looking to bring in new talent.

Josie Gibson is second favourite with the bookies (Credit: YouTube)

Surprising contenders?

Ex Strictly Come Dancing star and comedian Ellie Taylor, for example, is given pretty short odds of 9/1 to be a new This Morning host.

She currently presents Bake Off: The Professionals on Channel 4. But that need be no obstacle, as Alison has shown it is possible to simultaneously be part of This Morning and Bake Off crews.

Maybe Alison Hammond could end up hosting every weekday, not just on Fridays? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Love Island presenter Maya Jama also has relatively low odds of 10/1. And Big Brother’s new co-host AJ Odudu is next up at 11/1.

Emma Willis meanwhile is priced at 14/1, and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott is rated as 14/1.

