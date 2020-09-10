This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo flashed his bum on his return to the show, leaving host Holly Willoughby horrified.

The presenter, 39, was left red-faced when the celebrity chef gave viewers a glimpse of his behind.

Holly couldn’t believe what she saw (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Gino D’Acampo returned to This Morning?

The TV chef, 44, made his first return to the studio since the summer holiday.

And, as ever with Gino, you never know what might happen.

Sure enough, while Holly was telling viewers the Italian TV favourite would be back, cameras panned to him chatting to cameramen behind the scenes.

Read more: This Morning: Viewers horrified as doctor warns against bizarre vagina ‘beauty hacks’

For some reason, he had his trousers around his ankles.

Holly botched her lines and said: “Sorry, I’m a little distracted.”

Gino flashed his bum to camera (Credit: ITV)

It was then that Gino pulled his pants up to reveal his buttocks to camera.

“Gino D’Acampo!” Holly exclaimed.

Somebody get an anti-bac wipes immediately for my eyeballs!

“Somebody get an anti-bac wipes immediately for my eyeballs!”

Gino returned to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

How did Holly react to Gino and his cheeky flash?

Gino moved into view and said something off-mic.

“We’ve had a lot of distractions since you’ve been away I have to say, but that made my jaw drop slightly,” Holly said.

“Gino behave yourself!”

Holly is allegedly about to enter a legal battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else is happening with Holly at the moment?

Meanwhile, all the fun and japes in the studio is a far cry from the impending legal battle Holly is allegedly gearing up for.

Reports claim that the telly favourite is involved in a dispute with her former talent agency.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby clashes with ‘cruel’ Piers Morgan as he slams ‘talentless’ Kardashians

As a result, The Sun says that Holly isn’t happy with her former talent agency YMU, who allegedly tried to claim 15 per cent of her future earnings.

“Holly is a strong, savvy, very successful woman working in a tough industry — she won’t be taken for a fool,” a source said.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.