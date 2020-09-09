This Morning: Viewers horrified as doctor warns against bizarre vagina ‘beauty hacks’

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby held back the giggles on today’s episode of This Morning (Wednesday September 9).

The presenting pair managed to put on their serious faces as they discussed vaginas on the show.

Phillip and Holly stifled their giggles (Credit: ITV)

What happened when This Morning discussed vaginas?

The presenting couple, who is famed for cracking up during segments, managed to introduce the segment with just a stifled giggle or two.

In the preceding feature, they said that next, they would be discussing “what to keep away from your vagina”.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby clashes with ‘cruel’ Piers Morgan as he slams ‘talentless’ Kardashians

After the break, they sat down with Dr Philippa Kaye to chat about “what to keep out and what to keep in your vagina or vulva”.

Phil, 58, went on to show a new vulva mask, which claims to soothe, hydrate and protect the skin.

Phillip held up the vulva mask (Credit: ITV)

What were the vagina products This Morning could not recommend?

Dr Phllippa pooh-poohed the vulva mask, as well as other products like a special brush and laser therapy.

She also disproved a Gwyneth Paltrow favourite, vaginal steaming.

This process involves sitting over a pot of steaming hot water and herbs, and is claimed to clean out the whole womb.

Phillip pulled a face when food was introduced into the conversation (Credit: ITV)

Why did Phillip look horrified?

Dr Phillipa said that women do not need to do this and there’s a risk of burns to the most sensitive of places.

Yoghurt and garlic were also a no-no.

“If you put food inside your vagina it is going to macerate and rot, and could cause infection,” the doc warned.

Consequently, Phil looked horrified.

To lighten things, how are @Schofe and @hollywills not having one of their giggling fits talking about vaginas? @thismorning 😂😂 — Nikki Goodwin (@MrsFlatley) September 9, 2020

What did viewers say?

Viewers voiced their opinions on Twitter on what could have been a sticky subject.

“To lighten things, how are @Schofe and @hollywills not having one of their giggling fits talking about vaginas?”

BIG well done shout out to @thismorning for great piece on ‘Things you shouldn’t do to your vagina’ There is SO much rubbish out there about vagina “cleaning” products, processes. They don’t need it, they naturally look after themselves! — Julie Bentley (@juliebentley) September 9, 2020

One viewer said: “BIG well-done shout out to @thismorning for great piece on ‘Things you shouldn’t do to your vagina’.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield tells viewer they’ve won £250,000 by mistake in huge blunder

“There is SO much rubbish out there about vagina ‘cleaning’ products, processes.”

Others were disturbed by the vagina beauty trends.

Garlic on a tampon?! I’m done. #ThisMorning — • 𝙻 𝙰 𝚄 𝚁 𝙴 𝙽 • (@LMAD_87) September 9, 2020

omg a anti wrinkle thing for yer vagina 🤦‍♀️ #ThisMorning *puts butty down* 🥴🥴🥴 — *miss ⭐19 times⭐ fabulousss (@lisamj_33) September 9, 2020

How can you put food inside your vagina 🤣🤣🤣 #ThisMorning — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) September 9, 2020

John Cleese bemused

The segment didn’t quite end after Dr Phillipa left.

Comedy legend John Cleese was waiting in the wings to be interviewed and looked bemused.

When it was his turn to speak, he joked: “Is a vulva mask connected to the coronavirus?”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.