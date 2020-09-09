Phillip and Holly on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Viewers horrified as doctor warns against bizarre vagina ‘beauty hacks’

Could have been a tricky subject

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby held back the giggles on today’s episode of This Morning (Wednesday September 9).

The presenting pair managed to put on their serious faces as they discussed vaginas on the show.

Phil and Holly vagina
Phillip and Holly stifled their giggles (Credit: ITV)

What happened when This Morning discussed vaginas?

The presenting couple, who is famed for cracking up during segments, managed to introduce the segment with just a stifled giggle or two.

In the preceding feature, they said that next, they would be discussing  “what to keep away from your vagina”.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby clashes with ‘cruel’ Piers Morgan as he slams ‘talentless’ Kardashians

After the break, they sat down with Dr Philippa Kaye to chat about “what to keep out and what to keep in your vagina or vulva”.

Phil, 58, went on to show a new vulva mask, which claims to soothe, hydrate and protect the skin.

Phil and Holly vagina
Phillip held up the vulva mask (Credit: ITV)

What were the vagina products This Morning could not recommend?

Dr Phllippa pooh-poohed the vulva mask, as well as other products like a special brush and laser therapy.

She also disproved a Gwyneth Paltrow favourite, vaginal steaming.

This process involves sitting over a pot of steaming hot water and herbs, and is claimed to clean out the whole womb.

Phil and Holly vagina
Phillip pulled a face when food was introduced into the conversation (Credit: ITV)

Why did Phillip look horrified?

Dr Phillipa said that women do not need to do this and there’s a risk of burns to the most sensitive of places.

Yoghurt and garlic were also a no-no.

“If you put food inside your vagina it is going to macerate and rot, and could cause infection,” the doc warned.

Consequently, Phil looked horrified.

What did viewers say?

Viewers voiced their opinions on Twitter on what could have been a sticky subject.

“To lighten things, how are @Schofe and @hollywills not having one of their giggling fits talking about vaginas?”

One viewer said: “BIG well-done shout out to @thismorning for great piece on ‘Things you shouldn’t do to your vagina’.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield tells viewer they’ve won £250,000 by mistake in huge blunder

“There is SO much rubbish out there about vagina ‘cleaning’ products, processes.”

Others were disturbed by the vagina beauty trends.

John Cleese This Morning

John Cleese bemused

The segment didn’t quite end after Dr Phillipa left.

Comedy legend John Cleese was waiting in the wings to be interviewed and looked bemused.

When it was his turn to speak, he joked: “Is a vulva mask connected to the coronavirus?”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

katie price
Katie Price warned by fans as she rests swollen bare feet on her car’s dashboard
boris johnson christmas
Coronavirus: Christmas ‘under threat’ due to new strict rules
Harry Meghan Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s strict speaking events rules revealed
Saira Khan Loose Women
Loose Women host Saira Khan poses in lingerie for honest social media video
Prince George
Prince George will be addressed by a ‘surname’ when he goes back to school
Holly Willoughby on This Morning
This Morning: Holly Willoughby divides fans with today’s outfit