This Morning viewers criticise show over concerns for guest who’s ‘marrying ghost lover’

This Morning fans expressed concerns for a guest on the show today who said she would be marrying a ghost.

Monday’s (October 31) Halloween-themed episode of the ITV daytime series featured dramatic makeovers for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But among the extravagant costumes were some equally elaborate segments. And that included a chat with Brocarde, who apparently fell in love with a ghost called Eduardo after he appeared in her bedroom.

She also said Eduardo joined her on the This Morning sofa for a moment in the item that left Holly spooked and squealing.

Quite the show for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today (Credit: This Morning Twitter)

This Morning ghost guest in the studio

At one point during the segment, Brocarde caused Holly to become startled as she fumbled with the tiara-like object perched on her head.

“What?” Holly repeated several times, as the guest suggested Eduardo was making his presence felt. Strangely, however, it seems he didn’t choose to sit in the seat next to his alleged betrothed.

“He’s here,” Brocarde solemnly declared, holding her headpiece in place.

To which Phillip replied: “Is he? I should hope so too, it is your wedding day.”

Holly Willoughby hid behind her cushion during the This Morning interview today (Credit: This Morning Twitter)

How viewers reacted

Many of those watching at home tweeted their concerns for the guest.

“Seriously, get help #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user posted.

Another added: “Sorry #ThisMorning are letting someone marry their ghost lover live on the show, instead of getting them the help they clearly need.”

And a third person suggested: “#ThisMorning Get this woman help instead of showing her on live TV.”

‘What, what, what, what, WHAT?!’@hollywills was caught off-guard today by an unexpected visitor on the sofa…#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/J5e6dqU1Wr — This Morning (@thismorning) October 31, 2022

Others meanwhile highlighted how they felt the series was repeating itself, having previously featured a guest who got engaged to a ghost before later dumping them for ‘doing drugs’.

“@thismorning #ThisMorning Barely a week goes by where someone’s not marrying or having sex with a ghost or something else inappropriate,” one viewer claimed.

And another slammed the show: “You are having a laugh. Another guest who claims she’s marrying a ghost. Come on @thismorning, you were better than this.”

This Morning today featured a guest ‘set to marry her ghost lover’ (Credit: This Morning Twitter)

Halloween on This Morning

Similarly, others watching today felt the segment marked “a new low” for This Morning.

“This was so cringe,” tweeted one social media user.

An unhappy viewer posted: “You have reached a new low with this story today. After Holly’s screaming I changed channel and won’t be watching again.”

One added: “Someone please get that woman some help @thismorning.”

