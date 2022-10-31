Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her Halloween costume today as she transformed into Wednesday Addams on This Morning.

The daytime show held their annual spooky special episode on Monday (October 31) to mark Halloween.

The presenters and stars of the show became members of the Addams Family today and viewers were impressed.

This Morning’s Halloween special

While Holly transformed into the only daughter in the Addams Family, her co-host Phillip Schofield was dressed as Uncle Fester.

Alison Hammond took on the role as Morticia Addams while regular star Steve Wilson was Gomez Addams.

The show also featured regular favourite Josie Gibson, who looked incredible as Lurch – the butler to the Addams Family.

Nik and Eva Speakman took on the role as Cousin Crimp and Gok Wan transformed into Pugsley – the oldest child of Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Holly Willoughby wowed as Wednesday Addams on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Various stars also appeared throughout the show, including Gyles Brandreth who was Cousin Itt.

Matthew Wright took on the role of Kitty Kat – the Addams family’s pet lion.

The This Morning set also underwent a makeover as it transformed into 001 Cemetery Lane – the Addams’ Family famous house.

Viewers seemed to love the costumes and were impressed with Holly as Wednesday.

Many also seemed to love seeing Holly with dark hair instead of her signature blonde locks.

The This Morning team transformed into the Addams Family for their Halloween special today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby Halloween costume today

The presenter wore a black plaits wig with a black and white polka dot dress featuring an oversized white collar.

She also sported a pale complexion and dark under eyes, just like Wednesday does in the spooky classic.

Holly looks so much better with black hair.

Sharing a video of her look on Instagram, Holly said: “Hello Monday… it’s Wednesday.”

Fans loved the look and gushed over Holly’s hair as one commented: “Your hair looks so nice dark.”

Another said: “You really suit dark hair!”

Fans loved seeing Holly as Wednesday, especially with darker hair (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote on Twitter: “Holly looks so much better with black hair.”

Another replied: “I agree, more like her natural colour.”

Other viewers were impressed with the Halloween costumes in general on today’s show.

One said: “Brilliant work [on the] makeup and costumes today.”

Another tweeted: “#ThisMorning – well done on the costumes – brilliant.”

This Morning costumes reaction on Twitter

A third added: “Loving the costumes and acting this morning guys.”

Meanwhile, Josie wowed viewers with both her acting and her look!

One admitted: “Omg I’ve only just worked out that’s @Josiestweet.”

Another wrote: “HONESTLY @Josiestweet is making me laugh so much on @thismorning.”

