This Morning viewers divided as Alison ‘goes missing’ mid-show in big format change

This Morning viewers were left baffled today by a big format change on the programme.

Presenter Alison Hammond appeared to go ‘missing’ mid-way through the ITV morning show with no explanation.

This Morning opened as usual today (October 28) with Alison presenting alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary. The pair were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Matthew Wright for the latest This Morning’s View segment.

Alison and Dermot then went off to hear some money-saving tips from “Coupon Queen” Holly Smith.

TV host Alison went missing during a part of This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

Elsewhere, Alison and Dermot also interviewed Am I Being Unreasonable star Lenny Rush.

However, it was what came next that left viewers confused. This Morning appeared to bring in a change to their usual interview format.

After introducing what was coming up later in the show, Alison and Dermot took a break to bring viewers details of ITV’s latest competition. When the competition segment ended, suddenly Dermot was sat alone and Alison had completely vanished.

Dermot was seen hosting alone briefly (Credit: ITV)

Alone, Dermot chatted to Ted Lasso actor Phil Dunster about his new role in Amazon Prime Video’s new series, The Devil’s Hour, with Alison now nowhere to be seen.

Many viewers were too baffled to pay attention to the interview, and instead took to Twitter to find out what was going on.

Where was Alison Hammond?

Several fans were straight on Twitter expressing their concern about Alison at the confusing series of events.

“Do hope Alison is okay, strange how she’s come off the show,” said one viewer, tagging This Morning in the hope of an explanation.

“How come Alison just vanished???” queried another equally confused fan, also tagging This Morning.

Meanwhile, other viewers seemed to welcome the change in format with open arms.

“Dermot doing a solo interview, great.” Responded one fan, tagging #ThisMorning and adding a smiley face emoji.

Another person appeared keen on the change, saying: “At last!! Seperating out for solo interviews… should do this more often. There is absolutely no reason why they should be joined at the hip for the entire show.”

“I’m liking this solo interview thing,” one person tweeted.

Another added: “Dermot doing a solo interview, great!”

Read more: Alison Hammond addresses rumours of ‘feud’ with Dermot O’Leary as she makes defiant declaration

This comes after Alison revealed she enjoys distancing herself from Dermot on the show to tease “hilarious” rumours that the pair have had “beef”.

The ITV presenter was forced to address feud rumours in a podcast this week following widespread reports about her and co-host Dermot. There had been claims that the pair had “bickered” and failed to “hit it off” but Alison has denied this is the case.

This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What did you think of the changes to This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.