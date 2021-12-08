This Morning host Holly Willoughby was urged to “change the vocabulary” as she hosted This Morning alongside co-presenter Phillip Schofield today (December 9).

Holly, who looked gorgeous in a cream Christmassy outfit, came under fire from viewers over her choice of words while presenting the show.

And, while we think the host and her festive outfits are rather “amazing”, it appears some This Morning viewers beg to differ.

This Morning fans have spotted host Holly Willoughby’s love of the word ‘amazing’ (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Holly Willoughby?

Viewers pulled Holly up over her new “favourite word” – and it seems she may be taking a tip from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Commenting on Twitter, one This Morning viewer said: “Is ‘AMAZING’ Holly’s favourite word at the moment or is it just me?”

Another asked: “It’s AMAZING ffs change the vocabulary.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Amaazzzziinng.”

And, it appears, the use of the word amazing was catching.

During her fashion segment, Lisa Snowdon also came under the scrutiny of viewers as she uttered the word a few times too.

“What is it with Lisa’s use of the word ‘A-maz-ing’? Has she no other words to use,” they asked?

“UH-mazing – ughhhhh!” screamed another.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby looks pretty amazing in her festive outfits (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on This Morning today?

Gino D’Acampo once again joined hosts Holly and Phil to host the phone-in.

Lisa Snowdon was also on hand for a Sex And The City-themed fashion segment.

And Holly continued her “12 Days of Sparkle” in a gorgeous cream sparkly skirt from ASOS.

However, with the dress being one of her more affordable festive outfits, viewers were in for a bit of a disappointment when they came to steal her style.

Sadly the skirt is sold out.

However, it seems we have a lot more gorgeous outfits to come if reports that Holly has signed up to host the show till 2023 are true.

Earlier this month it was reported that she had “secured” her role on This Morning for another two years.

A source told The Mirror: “It seems like everybody wants that gig, but Holly is very much secured for the next two years on a rolling contract.”

