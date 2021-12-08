Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond have been dropped from This Morning this Friday
TV

This Morning: Alison and Dermot dropped from Friday’s show… so who’s presenting?

Phil and Holly will be on instead

By Paul Hirons

This Morning presenting pair Alison and Dermot have been dropped from this Friday’s episode (December 10).

The pair normally present the ITV morning magazine show for one day at the end of each week.

But not this week.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond will not be on This Morning this Friday
Phil and Holly made the announcement (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening with This Morning with Alison and Dermot this Friday?

In today’s show, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby finished a phone-in with resident agony aunt Deidre Sanders and explained what was happening this week.

“Quick word about Friday’s show – which we’re doing,” Phillip said.

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby looks ‘beautiful’ in sparkly cream outfit

“He’s in high demand this time of the year, but Father Christmas will be taking break from his busy schedule to answer your children’s questions in our phone-in.”

An excited Holly said: “So whether they’re wondering if Rudolph really is his favourite reindeer, or whether he prefers mince pies or cookies by the chimney…

“It’s their chance to speak… to the actual Santa.”

Alison and Dermot on This Morning today
Alison and Dermot have been a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

Why are Phil and Holly presenting on Friday?

It’s very rare that Phil and Holly – the show’s main presenting duo – take the reins on a Friday.

Instead, Dermot and Alison have become a hugely popular end-the-week alternative.

They in turn took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

No reason has been given for Dermot and Alison’s absence this Friday.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond will not be on This Morning this Friday
Gino is on this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Looking forward to Christmas…

Not only are Phil and Holly presenting this Friday, but fans have got Christmas morning to look forward to.

Once again, the pair will present a special episode of This Morning on Christmas Day itself.

Read more: This Morning viewers divided over Phillip Schofield’s remark to Matt Hancock

Gino D’Acampo will also make an appearance on the show, helping viewers with their Christmas lunch.

And Alison Hammond will be out and about, making Christmas wishes come true. Leona Lewis will provide the tunes.

