Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous as she hosted This Morning in a stunning sparkly outfit today (December 8).

The star, hosting alongside TV husband Phillip Schofield, looked gorgeous in her Christmassy cream outfit.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the show, she said: “Morning Wednesday!”

Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous cream sparkly outfit to host the show today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Continuing her post, she said: “Today we chat to Julian Clary about the fabulous @thelondonpalladium pantomime… see you at 10am… #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨.”

She then revealed what she was wearing.

“Knitwear by @pureprlondon skirt by @asos #12daysofsparkle ✨,” she said.

However, there’s bad news for anyone wanting to steal her style.

Holly‘s skirt, which costs £100, is currently sold out.

Her cashmere jumper, however, costs from £99 from Pure Collection.

What did fans say about Holly’s outfit?

They were all asking the same thing when it came to her upload.

“Where are the shoes from please? They’re gorgeous,” said one.

Another commented: “Those shoes…😍 anyone know where these are from?”

A third commented: “Where are those shoes from please?”

Another asked: “Lovely outfit – where are your shoes from?”

“Love that skirt and those heels,” said another.

“These are the dream heels I have been after!” declared another.

Others declared that the outfit was their “favourite” of Holly’s festive looks so far.

“Absolutely beautiful,” the Holly fan added.

So where are Holly’s shoes from?

Holly hasn’t revealed where her shoes are from, but fashion blogger Elle from the FashionYouReallyWant blog thinks she’s spotted them somewhere before.

Posting on her website, Elle said: “Holly’s shoes look like these Aquazzura Babe 105 Embellished Cutout Satin Pumps in pink, £795.”

While they may be pricey, they are absolutely gorgeous.

The shoes are made from a delicate blush satin and topped with a pretty crystal bow.

They have a cutout back and elasticated strap.

