This Morning: Holly Willoughby’s dress sparks very mixed reaction from fans

Followers bickered on Instagram over Holly's dress which she wore on This Morning

By Katy Brent
| Updated:

This Morning host Holly Willoughby left fans very divided over her dress choice for today’s (Tuesday 7 December) show.

Holly, 40, rocked a calf-length black dress with silver, sparkly bows on the front by Saloni.

But as she showed off the glam frock on her Instagram page, not everyone was loving it.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s dress from on This Morning?

Mum-of-three Holly captioned the festive snap: “Morning Tuesday… Christmas gift ideas for all today… see you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle.

“#12daysofsparkle dress by @saloniofficial rented from @hurr … #sustainablefashion.”

Read more: It Takes Two viewers in tears over Nadiya’s tribute to Dan Walker

“Addams Family tribute?” enquired one of her followers.

“What’s with the frilly, frumpy dresses lately?” asked another.

A third said: “Way way too conservative makes you look to old.”

Lots of people were loving the dress though, with many commenting to tell Holly how beautiful she looked.

Holly Willoughby dress on ITV This Morning today
Fans were divided over Holly’s dress (Credit: ITV)

“Omg that’s a gorgeous dress,” gushed one follower while another agreed, calling it the “dress of dreams”.

One added: “That’s an iconic dress! Timeless.”

Another said: “Best dress yet.”

Others pointed out that the This Morning beauty presenter, Sarah Jossel, had worn the same dress just last week.

Holly’s style is always a talking point on the ITV show and yesterday fans fell in love with her sparkly skirt – but not the price tag.

Holly informed her Instagram followers that her sequin skirt is from Rixo.

Holly Willoughby style

Fans were blown away by her look, with several commenting that the skirt is “the skirt of dreams”.

However, some changed their mind after checking out the price tag, even though they still admired the glittery styling.

“Love, love, love this skirt,” gushed just one admirer among many in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Holly Willoughby wearing the sequin skirt
Holly’s sparkly skirt yesterday was equally controversial (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read more: This Morning viewers divided over Phillip’s “savage” remark to Matt Hancock

However, some people weren’t keen on the price of the skirt.

Holly’s sequin skirt retails at over £250.

“Love the skirt,” wrote one fan. “Just a shame about the £265 price tag.”

