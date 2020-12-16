This Morning host Eamonn Holmes spoke to Dr Hilary Jones for urgent medical advice ahead of going on air today.

The 61-year-old sported glasses during Wednesday’s show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, as he explained the reason behind his new look.

It comes after Eamonn woke up with a swollen left eye, which he believed to be from a stye.

Eamonn Holmes woke up with a swollen eye ahead of appearing on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What did Eamonn Holmes say?

The TV star told viewers he woke up in pain and was unable to see – leaving Ruth worried.

Eamonn soon had his eye checked by Dr Hilary, who gave him a prescription for his stye.

Ruth said: “Yes Dr Hilary’s sorted you out.”

Following the show, Eamonn took to social media to show off his trendy glasses.

The presenter wore glasses as he presented alongside Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn and Ruth chat with ‘amazing’ boy raising cash for poorly friend

Alongside a snap in the black frames, he explained: “Guys don’t want to subject you to the horrors of colour today.

“My stye is roaring red but the glasses hide it. Sorry.”

What did ITV viewers say?

This Morning viewers rushed to show their support, with one commenting: “Sorry about your eye. The glasses look great.”

A second said: “Looking very dapper in your glasses.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes)

A third shared: “Glasses look great Eamon… you suit them.”

A fourth suggested: “Rub over the stye with a (clean) cold gold wedding ring a few times. Charms it away.”

Dr Hilary breaks coronavirus rules

Meanwhile, on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary apologised to viewers after being pictured without a mask indoors.

The TV doctor was spotted inside a pharmacy back in October without a face covering.

Dr Hilary spoke to Eamonn ahead of today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning dog: Viewers rage as mother dyes pooch green for Christmas prank

Speaking about the incident, he said: “I’d done a 10-hour day and gone into a chemist in my local village to get an emergency prescription for a patient.

“Because I’m distracted and there was nobody in there I’ve forgotton to put my mask on.

“I’m in there for 60 seconds, and in that 60 seconds somebody who could have reminded me to put a mask on politely comes in, takes a photograph and flogs it to the press.”

Piers Morgan backed his colleague, saying: “Sometimes I just forget. I think the line is not to not take this seriously – we believe fundamentally that masks save lives.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.