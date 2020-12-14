On This Morning, Eamonn and Ruth chatted with a young boy doing something incredible for his poorly friend this Christmas.

The daytime TV favourites welcomed Freddie and Hughie onto the ITV show today (Monday, December 14) to chat about Freddie’s amazing fundraising efforts.

This Morning welcomed fundraiser Freddie and his pal Hughie onto the show (Credit: ITV)

Who were Eamonn and Ruth’s guests on today’s This Morning?

Hughie, aged 10, was diagnosed with Leukemia and his best friend, Freddie, wanted to do something special for him.

He decided to try to raise £1,000 for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which is handling Hughie’s treatment, by running 100km by Christmas.

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth: This Morning viewers overjoyed to have couple back

However, the lad has already managed to smash that target by raising an whopping £29k.

Eamonn and Ruth chatted with Freddie, who has raised over £29k (Credit: ITV)

Praising his friend, Hughie said: “He was amazing, really, because he’s such an influence to other people, he’s just so amazing and I couldn’t thank him any more.”

Hughie’s health going forward is the biggest Christmas present we could have.

Eamonn asked: “What would be the best Christmas present for you and your family?”

Hughie’s dad replied: “I think, Hughie’s health going forward is the biggest Christmas present we could have, the [staff] at the hospital are just amazing and they’re working towards that.

“Not just Hughie – they’re treating some of the bravest kids in the world at the hospital.”

Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital is handling Hughie’s treatment (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Freddie and Hughie?

Reacting on Twitter, emotional viewers praised the two boys.

One said: “I’m not crying, you’re crying #ThisMorning. Great stuff, lads.”

Another tweeted: “The boy running 100km for his best friend #ThisMorning. What’s that in my eye?”

Read more: This Morning panto 2020: Alison Hammond makes cheeky joke about Phillip Schofield

A third said, with emotive faces: “#thismorning look at these two lads man, they’re both amazing.”

A fourth wrote: “Can’t be the only one absolutely sobbing at these two boys on #ThisMorning?”

I'm not crying, you're crying #ThisMorning Great stuff lads 👏👏👏👏 — mark haynes 😷 (@norfolk_BULL) December 14, 2020

The boy running 100km for his best friend #ThisMorning” what’s that in my eye 😢 👏 — Richard Stewart (@Richard_GJS) December 14, 2020

#thismorning look at these two lads man they’re both amazing 🥺🥺🥺 — Brogan (@itsbr0gan) December 14, 2020

Can’t be the only one absolute sobbing at these two boys on #ThisMorning 😭😭 — Josh (@makejoshscrum) December 14, 2020

Elsewhere on This Morning, Eamonn and Ruth had the Speakmans on to help viewers with their festive phobias.

One person admitted being scared of Father Christmas and the life change therapists revealed that finding Santa terrifying isn’t as uncommon as you might think.

They also chatted with a woman who said had a real phobia of vegetables.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.