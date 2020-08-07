This Morning: Dermot O'Leary fans call for permanent spot as he steps in for summer

This Morning viewers have begged Dermot O'Leary to take up a permanent spot on the ITV show.

The 47-year-old presenter has stepped in for regulars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they take their summer breaks.

Dermot appeared alongside co-host Rochelle Humes today (August 7).

This Morning fans have called for Dermot O'Leary to stay on the show (Credit: ITV)

Soon after coming off air, the star shared a set of energetic shots backstage.

The first showed Dermot jumping next to the famous blue sofa, while the second was of his dapper outfit.

He wrote: "‘Gotta Dance!’ Hop skip and a jumping into @thismorning with the wonder that is @rochellehumes.

"Really enjoying my time on it. Thanks for watching. Plus big love to @angelacooking for the Puttanesca from heaven."

Dermot O'Leary to stay on This Morning?

Fans flooded the comments section, with many calling for the presenter to remain on the daytime show for good.

One wrote: "You were great again today! Hope you’ll be presenting TM more often x."

A second said: "I’d watch This Morning all the time if you two were on it!!"

Another added: "I thought you were brilliant on there, hope to see you on there more 💙 ."

Dermot appeared on the ITV show alongside Rochelle today (Credit: ITV)

However, others admitted they missed Dermot on BBC Radio 2, saying: "Missed you on Radio 2 today. Traitor!😂 ."

Another stated: "Missed you on the radio this morning x."

Dermot is also set to star alongside Alison Hammond in the coming weeks.

Announcing the change on Twitter last month, This Morning wrote: "As @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL kick off your summer This Morning, we've announced a whole host of presenting partnerships who'll be joining them! @RochelleHumes @AlisonHammond @OreOduba @radioleary #ThisMorning."

Dermot also presents on Radio 2 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dermot O'Leary takes on fatherhood

The host and his wife Dee Koppang recently became parents for the first time to their baby son Kasper.

Dermot announced Kasper's arrival in a sweet Instagram post on June 27.

The presenter captioned a photo of a babygrow: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary... We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby!

"A little boy born on Tuesday, June 23 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

Dermot and his wife recently welcomed a baby son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced.

"Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x @deekoppangoleary."

Meanwhile, Dee gave fans an update on little Kasper as she shared a shot of the tot's tiny hand.

Dee wrote: "5 weeks today with this little one in our lives... We’ve been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love... Thank you for all the kind messages & well wishers.."

