Dermot O’Leary’s wife shares adorable new photo of baby son Kasper

Dermot O'Leary and his wife recently became parents for the first time to their baby son Kasper.
Dee Koppang has shared a new picture of the tot to mark five weeks since he was born.
The sweet photo shows Kasper's tiny hand holding Dee's finger.
Dee wrote: "5 weeks today with this little one in our lives..."We’ve been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love... Thank you for all the kind messages & well wishers.."
Fans gushed over the cute image, with one person writing: "Breathe it all in. The best time."
In addition, another commented: "Bravo!!! Look at that little hand. Wishing you three the best Dee and Dermot!"
After that, a third added: "So happy for you both!"
When did Dermot O'Leary and his wife welcome their son?
Meanwhile, Dermot announced Kasper's arrival in a sweet Instagram post on June 27.
He captioned a photo of a babygrow: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary... We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby!
We’ve been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love.
"A little boy born on Tuesday, June 23 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.
"Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced.
"Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x @deekoppangoleary."
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Dermot gushed over his "brilliant" newborn son.
What did Dermot O'Leary say?
Speaking with James Bay on his BBC Radio 2 show, Dermot opened up about life as a new father.
The star said: "Yeah he’s brilliant, we are having a great time.
"Every now and again you hear noises and you go, what’s that noise?
"And then you go, 'oh, that’s my child!'"
Dermot continued: "We just wake up and go, 'Eh, this guy!'"
Meanwhile, the presenter initially announced the news of Dee's pregnancy in February.
He posted a photo of a sign that read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."
The former X Factor presenter wrote: "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary."
