GMB favourite announced as latest Phillip Schofield replacement as he’s set to join Holly Willoughby next week!

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard has been confirmed as the latest presenter to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

A number of telly hosts have filled in since Phillip’s departure from the ITV daytime series in May. And during Holly Willoughby’s extended summer break, various presenting partnerships were given a run out on the show.

Stars such as Craig Doyle, Andi Peters, and Rochelle Humes have all taken a seat on the This Morning sofa in recent months.

Furthermore, following Holly’s return, the likes of Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, and Josie Gibson have all co-hosted with her.

But next week, another TV name will join Hols – and it is a game show fave who has previous experience of anchoring This Morning, too.

Ben Shephard previously co-hosting This Morning along with Holly Willoughby (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning news: Ben Shephard to co-host

That’s because Ben Shephard, also known for fronting Tipping Point, will be appearing on Monday (September 25).

Alison made the announcement at the end of today’s (Friday September 22) show as she and Dermot signed off.

“Holly will be back on Monday when she’s going to be presenting alongside the lovely Ben Shephard,” Alison said.

Holly will be back on Monday when she’s going to be presenting alongside the lovely Ben Shephard.

Dermot, who was interviewed by Ben on GMB earlier on today, reacted: “Yeah, Sheppy!”

The pair also noted Derren Brown and identical twins that like to dress the same will be guests on Monday’s programme, too.

Gyles Brandreth may look unsure as Ben announcement was made, but he was actually chewing (Credit: ITV.com)

‘This new format really hasn’t settled down’

Ben, 48, has previously stepped in as a relief presenter on This Morning on several occasions over many years.

He first popped up on he series in 2005, and has also enjoyed This Morning stints between 2009 and 2011, and 2014 and 2018.

And back in May, one betting outlet highlighted Ben as “a safe pair of hands” as he was priced up as a favourite to take over from Phillip.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond host This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV.com)

A representative claimed at the time: “Alison and Dermot have the experience and are clear favourites due to the fact they’re regular faces on This Morning.

“However, everyone has been affected by the latest controversy and telly execs might decide to make a break from the norm altogether and recruit a safe pair of hands in Shephard.”

Ben Shephard didn’t mention his Monday work commitment on GMB today (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Meanwhile, one viewer reacted on Twitter today: “Hang on, did they say Ben Shepherd’s presenting Monday?!

“This new format really hasn’t settled down. Just appears to be ‘whoever is free’ rather than ‘who’s best qualified to present’ #ThisMorning.”

Read more: Inside Ben Shephard’s lavish London home with stunning garden

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.