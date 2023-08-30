Inside Tipping Point star Ben Shephard’s lavish London home with stunning garden

Ben Shephard graces our screens regularly – fronting shows like Tipping Point and Good Morning Britain.

But when he’s not on TV, Ben likes to spend his time at his stunning London home.

The presenter reportedly lives in Richmond with his wife Annie and their two sons Sam, 18, and Jack, 15. The couple spent a year renovating the pad before moving in in 2016.

Ben often gives fans a sneak peek into his idyllic family life on Instagram. From a stunning garden to a huge kitchen, we take a look inside…

Ben Shephard lives in a stunning London home (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard’s home

The lavish house seems to feature an entrance with steps leading up to the front door.

Inside, there’s a grand hallway decorated with art work, which leads into the kitchen area.

The kitchen has an Aga and a huge centrepiece wooden dining table, where the family often sit to eat meals together. The space is light and airy thanks to their French windows that lead onto their immaculate garden.

They also have a sitting area, which features a mustard yellow armchair and antique furniture – the perfect spot for relaxing with a cuppa.

Living space

Away from work, Ben enjoys relaxing in front of the TV and often shares pictures in his living room.

The TV sits on the wall above the white fireplace, which is adorned with candlesticks.

There’s also a coffee table which often features books, flowers and snacks.

Elsewhere, the house has wooden floors and working fireplaces. There’s also a freestanding bath tub in the master bedroom.

The garden

Ben’s wife Annie is a house and garden design consultant, so it’s no surprise that their outdoor space is so dreamy.

Annie built the garden herself from scratch – and describes it as her “happy place”.

She wrote on Instagram: “This is my happy place. Building this garden by myself from scratch has been a three year labour of love. There’s nothing better for the soul than hard, physical work outdoors, hands in the soil. If I haven’t spent enough time in the garden over the week, I feel my mood slipping and anxiety rising.

“Working out there, breathing the cold air and hearing the birds sing is balancing, it brings perspective, keeps me grounded.”

Ben also likes to keep it in tip-top shape.

Sharing a snap of his perfectly mowed lawn, he posted: “Not messing around but is there anything more satisfying than stripes in a lawn!! Yes I’m very aware I’ve hit peak middle age – and quite frankly I couldn’t be happier!!”

As well as stunning flowers, the garden boasts vegetable beds and even apple trees.

They also have a fire pit that sits on the patio. In the summer months, Ben often shares pictures enjoying a barbecue.

Alongside one snap of him sitting around the fire with his son, Ben wrote: “Post BBQ (which I nailed) #mashmallow toasting! We also threw a bit of last years school work onto the fire in a cathartic purge of the boys school pain! Amazing how flammable an entire geography project on rivers, riverbeds, currents, filtration and currents actually is.”

