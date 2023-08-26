‘Annoyed’ Ben Shephard risks wrath of wife Annie with ‘dig’: ‘I don’t know why she can’t do it properly’

TV favourite Ben Shephard is risking the wrath of his wife Annie after he made a brutal ‘dig’ about her.

The GMB host, 48, and wife Annie have been married for nearly 20 years – with the pair saying their “I dos” back in 2004. They also share two sons together, 17-year-old Jack and 14-year-old Sam.

But even after all these years, it seems there is still one thing about his interior designer wife that rubs up Ben the wrong way…

Ben Shephard on what ‘annoys’ him at home with wife

Ben and Annie first met when they were in their early twenties while at university. And their love story is still going strong – with the pair set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next year. But still, not every relationship is plain sailing and according to Ben, he has a specific ‘ick’ about Anne which ‘annoys’ him.

Speaking to Muddy Stilettos, Ben was quizzed on his home life with Annie, and was asked: “What annoys you at work or home?”

Ben replied: “Annie cannot load a dishwasher to save her life. There, I’ve said it. I consider myself an Olympic standard dishwasher stacker and don’t understand why she can’t do it properly. I’ll get it in the neck now, you wait!”

Ben Shephard says wife ‘puts up with a lot’

Despite keeping their relationship relatively low-key, Ben has gave fans an insight into married life over the years. In November 2013, the presenter praised Annie for supporting him from the start of his career.

At the time, he saidt: “I fell into this bizarre world and got a job in telly. My wife’s been involved all the way through, which has been lovely, and now we’ve got kids and life goes on.”

He added: “I’m lucky I do a job that I absolutely love, but it can be erratic with hours and travelling, and we’ve got two little boys who take up a lot of time, so she does put up with a lot.”

Ben’s wife ‘struggled’ in early days of relationship

While on GMB in 2021, Ben opened up to Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden about his marriage. Ben revealed that his wife “struggled” in the early days of their relationship with handling arguments Ben had with his family.

The Ninja Warrior presenter admitted: “I remember my wife saying how heated and engaged everybody was and [how they are] vociferous with their conversation. She really struggled initially because that hadn’t been her experience [with her family].

“It took Annie a long time to understand that it didn’t mean we hated each other. It just meant that we were particularly passionate about whatever it was we were discussing.”

