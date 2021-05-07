This Morning host Alison Hammond has defended Meghan Markle over criticism surrounding Archie’s birthday photo.

The presenter responded to the critics on the ITV programme today (May 7).

It comes after Meghan and Prince Harry released a photo to mark the tot’s second birthday – without showing his face.

Alison Hammond defended Meghan Markle on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What did Alison Hammond say?

However, the decision has seemingly caused a storm online.

Some fans were annoyed the couple had deliberately chosen to hide Archie’s face.

On the show, Alison clapped back: “Meghan and Harry have posted a picture of Archie on his second birthday, which is lovely.

We’ve seen his face before!

“Here it is. But lots of fans are a little bit upset with the fact that you can’t see his face.”

Furthermore, she added: “We’ve seen his face before!”

Alison, 46, went on to ask Gyles Brandreth for his opinion.

Harry and Meghan chose to cover Archie’s face (Credit: ITV)

The broadcaster questioned whether the decision was for “privacy” or “just an arty photograph”.

Meanwhile, the show’s second guest, Nick Ferrari, urged viewers to give the family “space”.

He added: “Can we just let them try and live a little?”

What did Megan and Harry release on Archie’s birthday?

The segment followed shortly after the couple released the snap on Archie’s birthday (May 6).

The photo was accompanied by a message to support the “vaccine equity”.

It read: “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts.

The couple have been criticised over the decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19.”

Furthermore, they also told readers to consider a donation, which would go towards the cost of a dose for “someone in need”.

The statement concluded: “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday.

“If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

