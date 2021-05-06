To mark the birthday of their son Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a message to their website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged everyone to support “vaccine equity” as their little boy turns two today (May 6).

In a statement posted to their Archewell website, the couple said they’ve been “deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday”.

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say on Archie’s birthday?

The statement read: “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts.

“You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19.”

The couple continued: “Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic.

“While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer.

“As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries.

“While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.”

What else did Meghan and Harry say?

In addition, the statement added: “We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine.

“And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”

They then told readers to consider a donation, which would go towards the cost of a dose for “someone in need”.

The statement concluded: “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday.

“If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact.

“Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.

“Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another.”

Meanwhile, it comes after the Queen led birthday messages to Archie.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla all shared tributes too.

