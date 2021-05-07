The latest Meghan Markle news suggests the duchess was “protected extensively” by the palace.

This is despite her claims otherwise to Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier this year, Meghan and husband Prince Harry dropped bombshell after bombshell in a TV interview.

Now it appears some of the claims by Meghan have been challenged by a former aide.

Meghan claimed she was unsupported by the palace (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Meghan Markle latest: What’s been said?

In letters from his lawyers to the High Court, Meghan and Harry’s former communications secretary “led extensive efforts” to defend the duchess’ reputation.

Jason Knauf claims he “repeatedly” spoke to Meghan’s father Thomas Markle. He also directly contacted media organisations about “intrusions” into his privacy.

Knauf has been dragged into Harry and Meghan’s High Court battle with the Daily Mail’s publisher.

She’s suing them over the publication of a private letter to her father.

It’s claimed Knauf “did not suggest any specific wording” and “did not draft any parts of” the letter to Thomas Markle.

He now works for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

An aide now appears to rubbish the claims in High Court letters (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Meghan say about protection?

Speaking to Oprah, Meghan said: “Only once we were married and everything started to worsen that I came to understand.

“Not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family.

“They were not willing to tell the truth to protect myself and my husband,” she claimed.

What else did the press secretary say?

The letter stated: “From 2016, Mr Knauf led extensive efforts to protect the privacy and reputation of the duchess and, as and when directed by her, the privacy of her parents.

“This included drafting a press statement in November 2016 condemning racist and sexist coverage of Ms Markle and other regular interventions to request privacy both for her and for her parents.”

Knauf was also involved in providing advice and support “with a view to protecting her father from media intrusion”, the letter claimed.

