Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “wanted to rock the boat” with their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, a royal expert has claimed.

More than that, Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward said Harry “knew what he was doing” when he signed up for the chat.

And he “doesn’t regret it for one minute”, she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to cause a stir with their explosive interview, it’s been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan ‘wanted to rock the boat’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to chat show queen Oprah earlier this year, with the fall-out rocking the royal family.

Now Seward has said that she thinks that was the couple’s intention all along.

Read more: Harry and Meghan share message to celebrate Archie’s second birthday

She told Page Six: “He knew what he was doing. I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat.

“Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment.”

The couple opened up to chat show queen Oprah (Credit: Splash News)

What happened in the Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan?

Of course, during the interview, Harry and Meghan made a series of shocking claims against the royal family.

He said both his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, were trapped in “The Firm”.

Read more: The Queen sends birthday message to great-grandson Archie

They also claimed that a member of the royal family expressed concerns about what colour baby Archie’s skin would be.

He knew what he was doing. I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat.

And there were claims that Meghan’s cries for help when she felt suicidal were ignored.

Harry also said he’d been financially “cut off” and was relying on mother Diana’s inheritance to pay for his security.

Meghan’s claims about her mental health

However, Ingrid said she finds it “difficult to understand” Meghan’s claims about the lack of help she received when she admitted she was struggling with her mental health.

She said the duchess may have approached it wrong, saying that you “don’t go to the HR department in the UK” when you have a problem.

She suggested that instead she should have gone to the doctor or spoken to Harry.

“You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband: ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people,” Ingrid said.

As such, Ingrid lays the blame squarely at Harry’s feet.

She insinuated that he hadn’t properly explained the “ordinary things” about being a member of the royal family.

What do you think of Ingrid’s claims? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.