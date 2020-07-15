This Country star Daisy May Cooper hits back at Celebrity Gogglebox trolls

Comedian Daisy May Cooper has been flooded with messages of support after hitting back at Celebrity Gogglebox trolls.

The This Country star - who is currently expecting her second child with partner Will - previously clapped back at haters who commented on her appearance on the show.

She stars alongside her dad Paul on the Channel 4 series, and the pregnant actress enjoys watching the programmes in her PJs (who doesn't?!).

Daisy May Cooper has been supported by fans after hitting back at trolls (Credit: Channel 4)

Following their debut, Daisy shared a nasty comment aimed at her in a post on Instagram.

It read: "Watching Celebrity Gogglebox and Daisy May Cooper looks like a troll."

She then cut to a video of herself dancing in the face of the criticism.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Haters gonna hate but I'm gonna carry on letting my hooters swing."

Plenty of support

The post was inundated with messages of support from her fellow celebs.

Katie Piper wrote: "Literally watching now and crying at how funny u are, perfect night- only thing that would of made it better would of been sea captain on sofa next to me."

Hayley Tamaddon said: "Some people are just massive [bleep]. You ROCK!👏🏽❤️❤️❤️ ."

Kate Lawler added: "I love your hooters! Keep swingin’ em Daisy 😂❤️ ."

Daisy appears alongside dad Paul on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

While a fan commented: "There needs to be more people like you in this world! Absolute Queen! X."

A second agreed: "Yes get in there you crack me up. Your so real x."

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers love Daisy May Cooper

The straight-talking comedian made her Gogglebox debut last week, and was quickly described by viewers as "brilliant" and "hilarious".

One said: "I love Daisy May Cooper so much! She's hilarious."

The actress made her Celebrity Gogglebox debut last week (Credit: Splash)

Another shared: "#CelebrityGogglebox Daisy May Cooper is the favourite I didn't know I was missing!!!"

Others even dubbed the 34-year-old as "the next Kathy Burke" for her straight to the point attitude.

The actress stars in BBC3's comedy series This Country, and HBO space comedy Avenue 5.

She also had a role in the 2019 film The Personal History of David Copperfield.

What a legend of our times.

