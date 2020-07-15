Rylan Clark-Neal shows off overgrown hair as he jokes he looks like Posh Spice

TV's Rylan Clark-Neal has likened himself to Victoria Beckham while showing off his overgrown hair and long fringe on Instagram.

Rylan Clark-Neal flaunted his long hair on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/rylan)

Despite hairdressers welcoming back customers in recent weeks, it appears the 31-year-old presenter is yet to book himself in for a post lockdown trim.

As he snapped a picture of his overgrown fringe yesterday (July 14), he joked: "How did I end up with a posh spice bob."

The photo shows Rylan posing for the camera with a confused expression.

The TV host recently admitted he's "falling apart" following the government's decision not to allow beauty salons to reopen.

The presenter likened his fringe to Victoria Beckham's (Credit: Splash)

Nail bars, beauty salons and spas have all been forced to stay closed until "they can operate in a COVID-secure way".

And it appears the controversial decision has certainly taken its toll on Rylan, who shared on Twitter: "When are beauty places allowed to start again? Any news? I’m falling apart mate."

Rylan's hectic work schedule

Earlier this year, Rylan opened up about stepping down from his role This Morning.

The star, who quit the ITV daytime show in 2017, said that at the height of his busy workdays he was only getting "two hours' sleep" because he was also hosting reality series Big Brother's companion show, Bit on the Side.

He previously called for beauty salons to reopen (Credit: Splash)

In a chat with the Metro, he said: "I was on This Morning pretty much four or five days a week. So it was quite a lot for me to do This Morning, four or five days a week plus the Big Brother 11 o'clock at night five nights a week.

"People genuinely think you're just on TV for the hour but I'd get to This Morning at half eight and I'd be on air until half 12.

"I'd then drive to Big Brother, get to Big Brother for two, I'm in meetings all day – production meetings, rehearsals, script, then I'll do the show at 11 o'clock, come off air at midnight, go home, you can't go straight to sleep, I'm wired, I've just done a show.

"I ended up getting two hours sleep and then I'm up again in the shower to go to This Morning."

Rylan currently appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his mum (Credit: Splash)

Still busier than ever

In the years since This Morning, the star has picked up a raft of high-profile presenting jobs.

The former X Factor contestant was chosen to host the revamped version of '90s game show Supermarket Sweep.

While last month, he delighted fans as he returned to Gogglebox with his mum Linda.

The duo previously had to bow out of filming due to social distancing guidelines. But the recent change in rules meant that Linda was able to form a 'bubble' with her son.

