New Sky Atlantic drama The Staircase drops its first three episodes in the UK today (May 5).

The true crime drama turns our attention once again to Michael Peterson’s murder trial.

Peterson – an American novelist – was convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison.

Now the trial has been dramatised into an eight-part series.

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Staircase follows Kathleen Peterson’s murder case in North Carolina (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

What is The Staircase about?

The Staircase follows the tragic case of Kathleen’s death.

The Petersons appeared to be a picture-perfect family, until Kathleen’s tragic death unveiled something much darker.

In December 2001, Michael found his wife Kathleen’s body at the bottom of the stairs in their house in North Carolina.

He called 911 and told them: “My wife had an accident.

“She’s still breathing. She fell down the stairs.”

The novelist claimed she fell after consuming alcohol and Valium. But an autopsy concluded that Kathleen died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head.

Despite claiming his innocence, Michael was charged for murdering his wife and sentenced to life in prison.

However, after a bloodstain analysis was revealed to be misleading.

As a result, Michael submitted an Alford plea which reduced his charge to manslaughter and released him from prison in 2017.

Where can I watch the original documentary?

The series is based on the 2004 docu-series of the same name that Netflix viewers went nuts for three years ago.

It’s still available on Netflix, should you want a refresh of the case that inspired the show.

Leading lady Toni said: “I’m very excited.

“It’s an amazing cast and a fascinating story.

“It kind of encompasses the making of the documentary in the series version.”

Colin Firth stars in the new Sky Atlantic drama The Staircase (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Who’s in the cast of Sky Atlantic drama The Staircase?

The Staircase has an excellent cast filled with very famous names you might just recognise.

The star-studded series features Colin Firth as convicted murderer Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as Kathleen.

Odessa Young also stars in the true crime drama as Martha Ratliff, as well as Game of Throne star Sophie Turner, who plays Margaret Ratliff.

While Michael’s sons Todd and Clayton Peterson are played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dane DeHaan.

The Staircase can be seen on Sky and NOW TV (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Where can I watch The Staircase?

The first three episodes of The Staircase can be streamed in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from 9pm tonight (May 5).

