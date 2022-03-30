The Staircase on Sky: First ‘killer’ trailer, full cast details and start date

The Staircase, a true crime drama starring a stellar cast including Colin Firth and Toni Collette, airs on Sky in just over a month.

It’s based on the 2004 docu-series of the same name that Netflix viewers went nuts for three years ago.

The first trailer for the eight-part series has dropped and it’s pretty thrilling.

Here’s everything you need to know from when it’s on to who’s in the cast.

The Staircase, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, airs soon (Credit: YouTube)

What is The Staircase on Sky about?

Crime novelist called Michael Peterson (played by Colin Firth) lives in North Carolina in the US with his family.

He’s married to Kathleen Peterson (played by Toni Collette).

One day Kathleen’s body is found at the bottom of a staircase in their home.

Following a postmortem, it is determined Kathleen was beaten with a weapon.

Michael is accused of bludgeoning his wife to death and soon charged with her murder.

The high-profile trial that follows in the drama hit the headlines in real life.

And the resulting media circus that unfolded across nearly two decades also revealed secrets about the couple’s relationship.

It’s my life on the line and I want to tell my story.

For example, were claims about Michael’s sexuality relevant?

Had Kathleen been drinking wine and taking valium earlier in the evening that she died?

And could a theory about the involvement of an owl possibly be true?

Michael’s trial is shown to be caught up in a media circus (Credit: YouTube)

The Staircase cast

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

English actor Colin, now 61, made his big breakthrough as Mr Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

But he’s also won plaudits in memorable cinema roles in the likes of The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Love Actually and Mamma Mia!.

He’s also won a hatful of acting awards, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and BAFTAs.

Kathleen, played in the TV drama by Toni Collette – pictured here – died in December 2001 (Credit: YouTube)

Toni Collette plays Kathleen Peterson

Aussie star Toni will always be remembered for her brilliant performance in Muriel’s Wedding.

But she’s more than maintained that brilliance over the years, with excellent roles in The Sixth Sense, About a Boy and Little Miss Sunshine.

Toni has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her work. And she has also picked up nominations for an Oscar, a Tony, and two BAFTAs.

Juliette Binoche’s character is part of the media circus surrounding the case (Credit: YouTube)

The Staircase cast: Who else is in it?

Juliette Binoche as Sophie Brunet

French star Juliette is perhaps best known for her award-winning roles in Three Colours: Blue and The English Patient.

She also starred with Johnny Depp and Judi Dench in Chocolat.

In The Staircase Juliette plays the editor of the documentary following the trial who allegedly had a romantic relationship with Michael.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson

While you may not recognise Patrick’s face, you’ll certainly know his name… after all, could there be much confusion about who his dad may be?

Patrick, 28, plays the son of Michael Peterson in The Staircase.

Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff

Sophie plays a girl raised by Michael.

Away from The Staircase, she is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Sophie has also starred as Phoenix in the X-Men series of films and is married to pop star Joe Jonas.

On the case: Parker Posey (Credit: YouTube)

Parker Posey as Freda Black

Parker is one of the prosecutors in Peterson’s case in The Staircase.

She is best known for collaborating with Christopher Guest for mockumentaries such as Best in Show and For Your Consideration.

Parker also recently starred as Dr Smith in Netflix’s Lost in Space.

Is Harrison Ford in The Staircase?

When writer Antonio Campos was originally announced for the project, another very famous Hollywood name was also mentioned as executive producing The Staircase alongside him.

Indeed, this famous name was also due to star as Michael before Colin was brought on board in March 2021.

That big Hollywood star? None other than Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford.

We won’t be able to stop visualising that when we watch!

The Staircase premieres on Thursday May 5 on Sky and NOW TV. The series launches with three episodes. After that a new episode will drop every week.

