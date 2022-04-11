The Split star Nicola Walker on why her wedding day to husband Barnaby Kay felt like ‘work’

The Split star Nicola Walker is back with another episode of the hit BBC One programme tonight (April 11).

The 51-year-old portrays Hannah Defoe in the legal drama’s third and final series.

But despite being a well-known actress, Nicola prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to her personal life.

The Split star Nicola Walker leads a very private life (Credit: BBC)

The Split actress Nicola Walker on her wedding day

Nicola’s husband is actor Barnaby Kay.

The couple met when they starred alongside one another in a play called The Libertine.

Nicola was 25-year-old at the time.

I find the whole ceremony of marriage a bit like going to work.

However, the pair decided to tie the knot after almost 20 years together.

Back in 2018, Nicola briefly opened up on her wedding day – and revealed it wasn’t very romantic!

She told Radio Times: “I don’t know if I should tell the truth – it doesn’t sound very romantic.

Nicola is married to actor Barnaby Kay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I find the whole ceremony of marriage a bit like going to work. Putting on a lovely dress and make-up, learning lines, someone doing your hair… I can see that would be really appealing if you don’t do it for a living.”

The actress added: “It’s a public performance. Though we had a really lovely day because we didn’t do that. We had a tiny family thing.”

Meanwhile, Nicola and Barnaby also share a teenage son called Harry.

Nicola on juggling work and family life

Following her son’s birth in 2006, the actress decided to take a short break from work.

She returned to film ITV’s child abduction drama Torn in 2007 – when Harry was six months old.

However, it wasn’t exactly easy for Nicola.

Nicola plays Hannah Defoe in the BBC One legal drama (Credit: BBC)

Nicola previously told The Independent: “As soon as I had my son, the opposite happened to what I feared – quite a lot of work started coming in.

“It was very unexpected and very difficult to juggle emotionally and timewise.”

The Split airs on BBC One on Mondays at 9pm. All six episodes will be available on the BBC iPlayer from April 4.

