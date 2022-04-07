Married At First Sight Australia stars Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar appear to have a good connection on the E4 dating series but are they still together?

Since meeting for the first time on their wedding day, the couple have seemingly gone from strength to strength.

Will they take their vows at he end of the series?

**Major Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar hit it off on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight Australia: Domenica and Jack during the experiment

Unlike some other couples who struggled initially, Domenica and Jack got on immediately.

In fact, expert John Aiken even branded them an “Italian power couple”.

Meanwhile, Jack also stood by Domenica’s side during her bitter feud with Olivia Fraser on the series.

And the pair haven’t been afraid to publicly declare their love for each other.

Speaking in a recent TV interview, Dom shared: “I knew from the moment I saw Jack, he was kind straight away.”

In addition, Jack said on social media: “This roller coaster of an experiment is coming to a close, and this gem of a human being @domenica.calarco has been by my side the whole way.”

Are Domenica and Jack still together?

Sadly, Domenica and Jack are no longer together.

The pair confirmed the news during the show’s reunion episode, which aired in Australia this week.

However, they didn’t rule out a potential romance in the future.

We’re not putting a label on it.

Domenica told Nine: “We are so much in each others’ lives. We are honestly just taking it day by day and obviously going through the experience in the experiment and reliving it again brings up all those emotions again in a different way.

“We’re not putting a label on it.”

In addition, Jack said: “Watching all those moments that we were together and obviously we had so many beautiful scenes, it does bring back so many memories… I’m not one to ever say never.

Jack supported Dom throughout the series (Credit: E4)

“In terms of the future I don’t know. Whatever does happen, happens.”

Meanwhile, Jack also paid a touching tribute to co-star Domenica on Instagram.

Alongside photos of the couple together, he penned: “What a journey this has been. There is too many thank you’s to be named, but I have to say a wholehearted thank you to the most caring, beautiful, and funniest individual I have ever had the grace of meeting, @domenica.calarco.

“Dom, you made this experience what it was, what it is, and what I will always remember to be, as one of the most incredible adventures of my life.”

Confirming his single status, Jack added: “I have learnt so much about myself, and although I may walk into this next chapter ‘single’ I am not alone because I know I have Dom, and the amazing lifelong friends I made on the way by my side.

“Thank you all for watching and thank you all for supporting #MAFS.”

