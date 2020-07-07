The Secrets She Keeps: Viewers all making the same joke over new Laura Carmichael drama

Viewers and Downton Abbey fans all flocked to social media to make the same jokes about new BBC drama The Secrets She Keeps after watching the first episode.

The first instalment in the six-part Australian drama introduces viewers to Agatha, a heavily pregnant shop worker played by Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael.

The Secrets She Keeps stars Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about The Secrets She Keeps?

And it seems a number of viewers struggled to put aside memories of Laura's days as Lady Edith in the hit ITV period drama, which aired from 2010 to 2015.

As they watched the first episode of The Secrets She Keeps, viewers all flooded social media with references to Lady Edith, her well-to-do family and their beloved staff.

Read more: Downton Abbey movie sequel could be on the horizon, hints Mrs Hughes actress Phyllis Logan

On Twitter, one viewer said alongside a shocked-face emoji: "Blimey Lady Edith... whatever would Carson say... #TheSecretsSheKeeps."

What would the Dowager Countess say?

Similarly, another wrote in all caps, alongside a GIF of the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) looking stunned: "LADY EDITH #TheSecretsSheKeeps."

A third demanded: "#TheSecretsSheKeeps What would the Dowager Countess say?"

Blimey Lady Edith..whatever would Carson say..😱#TheSecretsSheKeeps — Angela Dixon (@Angela_Grotbags) July 6, 2020

Someone else said: "Lady Edith's filthy! #TheSecretsSheKeeps."

A fifth put: "Edith out of Downton Abbey has proper fallen from grace. #TheSecretsSheKeeps."

"Not sure I can take Lady Edith from Downton Abbey seriously," wrote a sixth.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode one

Edith out of Downton Abbey has proper fallen from grace. #TheSecretsSheKeeps — 📚⚽ Kate ⚽📚 (@bantambookworm) July 6, 2020

Not sure I can take Lady Edith from Downton Abbey seriously 😂 #TheSecretsSheKeeps — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) July 6, 2020

In The Secrets She Keeps, Agatha is obsessed with heavily pregnant Meghan (Jessica De Gouw), a lifestyle blogger with a seemingly perfect life.

At the end of the first episode, it was revealed that Agatha wasn't really pregnant.

She was shown stripping down in her dingy flat to reveal a fake bump.

The Lady Edith actress' new character is faking a pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens unrecognisable in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga transformation

Actress Laura Carmichael was on The One Show last night to chat about her role in The Secrets She Keeps.

"Yeah, it's very different. I loved it," she said. "I think all actors want to flex different muscles at different times, don't you.

"This felt like a complete departure. I loved every minute of it."

- The Secrets She Keeps continues tonight (Tuesday, July 7) on BBC One at 9pm. The whole series is available to watch on iPlayer now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.