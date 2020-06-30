Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens unrecognisable in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga transformation

Dan Stevens won plenty of fans as Matthew Crawley in the period drama Downton Abbey and is wowing viewers in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga.

The Netflix movie is already building up to be a cult classic.

Who does Dan Stevens play in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga?

Proving himself a most versatile actor, Dan plays Russian singer Alexander Lemtov.

Dan Stevens plays Alexander Lemtov in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga (Credit: Netflix)

New look

And it is fair to say Alexander does not adopt the look of a typical English gentleman.

Along with blond highlights, he has been liberal with his use of fake tan.

But it seems the flamboyant character has gone down just as well with fans.

They do not seem to mind the OTT costumes and bouffant hair - at all.

One wrote on Twitter: "Dan Stevens is one of the most versatile and under-rated actors working today. He can do it all; action, comedy, fantasy, period dramas, thrillers, horror. Should be one of Hollywood's top leading men."

"Dan Stevns leaving 'downton abbey', going away for a bit and then coming back to almost exclusively play sexy hunks is the cultural reset we don't talk about enough," said another.

Dan sings the song Lion of Love in the Eurovision movie (Credit: Netflix)

Sexy hunk

Yet another got straight to the point.

"Has Dan Stevens ever been better?" they tweeted.

And one was rather extreme in their enthusiasm.

"Dan Stevens in Eurovision could run me over and I’d thank him," they wrote.

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga fans approve of Dan Stevens!

We'll take that as a vote of approval.

