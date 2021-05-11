The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed he once plotted his own suicide, after the breakdown of his marriage in 2015.

The 51-year-old furniture restorer recalled how he drove along the M5 to end his life, as he didn’t “see a future”.

Jay made the admission in his new book, Making It: How Love, Kindness And Community Helped Me Repair My Life.

Jay Blades has revealed he once contemplated suicide (Credit: BBC)

What did the Repair Shop star Jay Blades say?

In the book, Jay explained that he was prepared to end his life by driving his car into a motorway bridge.

However, the crash barriers were on at the time.

The Mirror reports: “I was unable to see tomorrow, I couldn’t see myself existing in the future.

I was unable to see tomorrow

“It was everything, the breakdown of my marriage, my business, me not being able to speak about it to anyone.”

In addition, Jay shared: “I had entered a world that was dark, completely dark. I couldn’t even think straight about the effect on my kids, who I loved more than life itself.”

The BBC star believes he’s only alive now because of the motorway crash barriers.

Jay has starred on The Repair Shop since it began in 2017 (Credit: Ricochet/BBC)

Following the incident, Jay drove to a deserted car park.

He remained in his car for around a week, not eating or drinking.

Jay added: “I lost a stone during that week.”

When did Jay split from his first wife?

Jay was previously married to Jade, who he met at university.

The pair set up the former High Wycombe-based furniture charity, Out of the Dark.

However, the couple decided to split in 2015.

The presenter has previously spoken about “hitting rock bottom” following their marriage.

Jay told Radio Times: “I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove.

“I didn’t know where I was going.”

Thankfully, the upholsterer has found love again with partner Christine Goodman.

Jay has three children – daughter Zola from his marriage to Jade and two children from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, he appears on the Repair Shop alongside co-stars Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

