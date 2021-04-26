The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has divided fans of the show on Twitter, with some asking just what it is he actually does.

The lovely Jay is a firm fixture on the BBC One renovation show and has been since it started.

However, some fans of The Repair Shop have admitted their confusion over his actual role.

Jay fronts The Repair Shop on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What does Jay Blades do on The Repair Shop?

The man himself lists himself as the presenter of The Repair Shop on his official Twitter account.

However, it appears the viewers think he should be doing more – namely getting involved in the restorations.

After all, Jay is a furniture restorer himself away from the small screen.

Some viewers have questioned what he actually brings to the show, though (Credit: BBC)

What have viewers said?

Viewers are a little perplexed as to why Jay is on the show.

One said: “I adore The Repair Shop but I just don’t understand why Jay has appeared.

“He doesn’t do anything except make tea and sweep leaves. The artisan geniuses are more than capable of presenting the show themselves.”

Another concurred: “Love The Repair Shop, but it’s become the Jay Blades show. Let’s have far less of the presenter and more of the repairers.”

A third even questioned Jay’s presenting skills.

So, which talented craftsman has Jay Blades stood next to, being neither use nor ornament?

“I love The Repair Shop, but I can’t help thinking Jay’s general knowledge is useless.

“Some of the questions he asks the customers is dumbfounding,” they added.

Another quipped: “So, which talented craftsman has Jay Blades stood next to, being neither use nor ornament?”

Away from the cameras Jay is a furniture restorer (Credit: BBC)

‘Does Jay add anything to The Repair Shop?’

“In terms of The Repair Shop, what does Jay Blades actually DO? Other than take the credit for other people’s efforts?” asked one fan of the show.

“It’s REALLY ANNOYING! Stop it, and give credit where it’s REALLY due. Ruins a great show,” they ranted.

“Just catching up on The Repair Shop. What does Jay Blades actually do?” said another.

Others had some ideas though.

“Jay makes a lovely cup of Rosie Lee,” said one Cockney viewer.

“Jay Blades seems to swan around The Repair Shop taking a lot of the credit, but you see him do [bleep] all actual graft,” said another.

“He takes credit, makes tea, sweeps floor and asks inane questions like ‘what do you want us to do to this?'” declared another.

Jay’s ‘the best thing’ about the show

However, Jay fans had a pretty unanimous answer as to what Jay actually brings to the show.

And it seems many think he’s “the best thing about a great show”.

One fan posted on Twitter: “Watching #repairshop and, as usual, can’t help thinking what a truly lovely person Jay Blades is.

“He’s the best thing about a great show.”

The Repair Shop airs on BBC One weekdays at 4.30pm and Wednesday nights at 8pm on BBC One.

