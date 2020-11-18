The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has opened up about family life and revealed his kids are his most treasured possession.

The host of the BBC‘s hit restoration show exclusively told Entertainment Daily that, after “growing up on the poor side of town”, he doesn’t have any items that have been “handed down” to him through his family.

He revealed: “My most treasured possession is probably my children.

“I don’t really have items that have been handed down, I haven’t been that fortunate.”

Jay’s kids are ’embarrassed’ of their dad’s fame

Jay added: “Growing up on the poor side of town, what tends to happen is anything that’s worth value is either sold for Christmas presents or buying clothes to go to Sunday school.

“I don’t have a possession apart from my children. But I don’t own them really, they’re their own free agents,” he said.

I’m not that bad when it comes to dad jokes and I don’t do the dad dancing either so they’re alright on that front. I’m a cool dad actually, they say that, that I’m a cool dad.

Jay is dad to daughter Zola with ex-wife Jade and step-dad to Paris, the daughter of his partner Christine.

He also has two kids from previous relationships.

And he’s revealed how his kids have reacted to his presenting fame.

“They get embarrassed,” he explained.

“Their friends are watching and their friends’ parents talk about me being on the show – they love the show and the kids get a bit embarrassed.”

Slight embarrassment about his TV fame aside, Jay assures us his kids look upon him as a “cool dad”.

“Me and my children, we have a really good laugh. We have similar sense of humours. We laugh a lot,” he said.

Not at Jay’s dad jokes though, it seems.

“I’m not that bad when it comes to dad jokes and I don’t do the dad dancing either so they’re alright on that front. I’m a cool dad actually, they say that, that I’m a cool dad,” he said.

Jay’s Christmas plans

Jay also exclusively revealed his Christmas plans – and it appears he’s going to need a bigger pair of trousers.

The Repair Shop host said that, COVID permitting, come December 25 he’ll be scoffing not one but two Christmas dinners.

“If everything opens up I’ll just do the normal stuff. I have two Christmas dinners and I help out at a homeless centre giving people clothes and serving them up their Christmas dinner,” he told ED!.

“Hopefully if we’re allowed to come out to play I’ll be doing that again.”

Jay revealed he has “family in Wolverhampton and family in Telford” and he visits them both on Christmas Day.

“So I have one dinner about one o’clock and then go and help out at the homeless centre at about 3.30pm, and then have another dinner at about 6 o’clock.

“I’m definitely going to invest in some of those elasticated waist trousers this year,” he quipped.

“That way I don’t have to undo the belt. I’ll call them my Christmas trousers!”

Repair Shop celebrity special?

With The Repair Shop back on our screens tonight (November 18), Jay also ruled out the idea of a celebrity special.

He said he thinks it would “take away from the brand”.

Jay revealed: “I think we have so many normal people, I don’t think we have to do a celebrity version to tell the honest truth.

“There are so many people that have stories and some items that are just like wow, so you don’t really need to do a celebrity special.

“I think it might take away from the brand of The Repair Shop,” he concluded.

No restoration has ‘ever gone wrong’

Something else that might take away some of the show’s sparkle is if any restoration went wrong.

Not on Jay’s watch, though, it appears.

“Nothing’s ever gone wrong,” he said, looking back on the show that started in 2017.

“We’re The Repair Shop, we’ve got over 500 years of experience in there. If we can’t repair something, I don’t think it’s been made.”

The Repair Shop: Tales from the Workshop of Dreams is out now (BBC Books, £20). The Repair Shop returns with a new episode tonight, Wednesday November 18, 8pm on BBC One.

