The Repair Shop star Jay Blades plans reunion with sister he hasn’t seen for 25 years

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed he’s planning to reunite with a long-lost sister he hasn’t seen for 25 years.

The TV fave, 51, explained to host Lorraine Kelly that he’s planning a reunion this year.

Jay says he can’t wait to meet his sister (Credit: ITV)

What did Jay Blades from The Repair Shop say about his sister?

Appearing on today’s edition of Lorraine (Thursday May 13), Jay spoke about his complicated family life.

Host Lorraine Kelly told viewers Jay hasn’t got a relationship with his father, but is now beginning to meet up with many of his 25 siblings.

“I don’t call him my dad, I call him the man who contributed towards my birth,” Jay told Lorraine.

“I’ve got 25 brothers and sisters and have met 11 of them.

“Recently I got in contact with my older sister that I’ve always wanted to meet.

“I can’t wait to meet her. It’s going to be a real emotional time.

“Last time I saw her I think I was five years old.”

Jay grew up on the poor side of town (Credit: BBC)

What has Jay said about his upbringing?

In an exclusive interview with ED! in November 2020, Jay detailed his difficult upbringing.

He revealed that he has no heirlooms because he grew up on the “poor side of town”.

“Growing up on the poor side of town,” he said, “what tends to happen is anything that’s worth value is either sold for Christmas presents or buying clothes to go to Sunday school.”

Jay has had a tough upbringing (Credit: BBC)

“I was unable to see tomorrow”

Jay also revealed in his new book, Making It: How Love, Kindness And Community Helped Me Repair My Life, that he once contemplated taking his own life after the breakdown of his marriage in 2005.

“I was unable to see tomorrow, I couldn’t see myself existing in the future,” he said.

“It was everything, the breakdown of my marriage, my business, me not being able to speak about it to anyone.”

He continued: “I had entered a world that was dark, completely dark.

“I couldn’t even think straight about the effect on my kids, who I loved more than life itself.”