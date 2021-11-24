Lauren Laverne hosts The One Show this week – and it’s one of many highlights during her impressive career.

So what is she famous for, who is her husband and how old is she?

And did you know she used to be in a band?

Here’s everything you need to know about Lauren Laverne and her career.

Lauren Laverne’s career spans nearly 30 years! (Credit: Splash)

Read more: John Cleese blasted by The One Show viewers as he rants about ‘cancel culture’

Lauren Laverne career: What is she famous for?

Lauren is a former model and singer turned radio and television presenter.

She is best known nowadays for hosting her own show on BBC Radio 6 Live.

Lauren hosts the morning show from 7.30am to 10.30am.

She also hosts Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4.

The DJ took over from Kirsty Young in September 2018, when Kirsty took time off because of fibromyalgia illness treatment.

What else has Lauren done?

Lauren Laverne made her name in the band Kenickie, before moving into TV and radio presenting.

She has presented numerous TV programmes, including 10 O’Clock Live for Channel 4 – which she also co-wrote.

The TV star regularly hosts coverage of the Glastonbury Festival for the BBC, and has fronted The Culture Show.

She has also branched into writing teen novels.

Her first book Candypop: Candy and the Broken Biscuits was published in 2010.

She is most famous for having her own radio show on BBC Radio 6 and for hosting Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4.

Lauren occasionally hosts The One Show on BBC One.

She also narrates the animated series Tee and Mo about a little monkey and his monkey Mum, as shown on the CBeebies channel.

Lauren Laverne presents the morning slot on BBC Radio 6 (Credit: Splash)

Read more: The One Show viewers shocked as guests talk about erections and drug use

Lauren Laverne career: What band was Lauren Laverne in?

Lauren was the lead singer and additional guitarist in the band Kenickie.

Their album At the Club reached the Top 10.

Although her greatest chart success came when she performed vocals on Mint Royale’s single Don’t Falter (see below for video evidence!).

During her time at college, a 16-year-old Laverne formed Kenickie with her brother Peter Gofton and friends Anne Marie Nixon and Emma Jackson.

The band later signed with EMI, and subsequently achieved four Top-40 hit singles and a Top-10 album.

Lauren briefly flirted with a solo career, and brought out a solo EP in 2000 called Take These Flowers Away.

She also provided guest vocals on the Divine Comedy’s 2004 single Come Home Billy Bird.

How old is she and where is she from?

Lauren Cecilia Fisher (née Gofton) is known professionally as Lauren Laverne.

She was born on April 28 1978 in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear.

The TV presenter is currently 43 years old.

Lauren Laverne used to be in the band Kenickie (Credit: Splash)

Is Lauren Laverne married? Who is her husband?

Laverne married Graeme Fisher in County Durham in August 2005.

Graeme is a TV producer and DJ.

The couple live in Muswell Hill, London, with their two sons.

See Lauren Laverne host The One Show on Wednesday November 24 2021 at 7pm on BBC One.

Do you remember Lauren Laverne’s band Kenickie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.