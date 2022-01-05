Alex Jones admitted that she was feeling anxious about her return to The One Show yesterday.

The presenter welcomed daughter Annie into the world last year, and she took some much-deserved maternity leave back in August.

As she made her return to the sofa, Alex and her co-star, Jermaine Jenas, discussed their New Year’s resolutions.

Alex told her co-star: “Mine Jermaine is to be a bit more relaxed, so today is my first official day back from maternity.

“My husband Charlie on paternity and I need to learn to let go a bit of things at home. Let him do it his way. Tricky.”

Alex Jones made a return to The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Jermaine replied: “You don’t seem too happy with Charlie,” as Alex replied back: “It’s all good. A little bit anxious, but yeah it’s fine.”

Fans welcome Alex Jones back to The One Show

Alex needn’t have worried about anything, because fans were clearly happy to have her back.

Yay Alex is back, finally we have a decent host back on The One Show.

In fact, numerous viewers took to social media to share their feelings about the star returning to the red sofa.

“I’m glad #theoneshow is back, and so is Alex Jones. Mock me but I like familiarity & routine,” said one fan.

Alex Jones took time off to have a baby (Credit: BBC)

A second tweeted: “Yay Alex is back, finally we have a decent host back on @BBCTheOneShow. God I’ve missed her, now we just need to find her a decent co-host #TheOneShow.”

A third complimented her look, adding: “Alex Jones sporting the Charlie’s Angels look on tonight’s #theoneshow.”

Another added: “Nice to see the lovely @MissAlexjones back where she belongs on @BBCTheOneShow welcome back Alex.”

However, not everyone was as pleased.

One viewer tweeted: “God, doesn’t #AlexJones screech…”

Another said: “Alex Jones is back! Time to turn over, shame the programme has been so much better without her.”

One wrote: “Alex Jones is back,” alongside a GIF which read “Ew!!”.

