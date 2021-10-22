Alex Jones returned to The One Show this week, only for an awkward mishap to occur within minutes of her being back on screen.

Presenting favourite Alex has been away from the BBC series since August.

She took time off to give birth to daughter Annie.

When she returned yesterday (October 21), she was welcomed back by co-host Harry Judd.

The pair were enjoying some fun banter when Alex got excited by Harry’s use of vocabulary.

“I love the word ‘panache’!” she exclaimed before shifting forward in her seat and leaning on the edge of the sofa.

Alex Jones returned to The One Show this week (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The One Show?

Panic then spread across her face when she realised that the sofa had seemingly fallen apart beneath her.

“The sofa has come apart,” she laughed. “I’m back for two seconds! Sorry.”

“It’s her first show back. Apologies,” joked Harry while giggling at the awkward mishap.

Read more: Alex Jones delights The One Show fans as she reveals daughter’s name, but what does it mean?

Alex couldn’t contain herself as she introduced her first guest, Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

Referencing her mishap, she told viewers: “This is going to be brilliant now because in fact he’s so enthusiastic he’s often a danger to himself.”

Later on in the show, Alex seemingly managed to make the same mistake again.

While sitting on a different sofa, Alex once again accidentally broke off the end during an interview.

“Oh gosh, I’ve broken this side now,” she laughed. “What’s going on?”

Alex Jones left The One Show in August to go on maternity leave (Credit: BBC)

Fans rushed to poke fun at the star on social media, with one tweeting: “Alex has been back for 10 minutes and already broke the sofa we’ve missed her #TheOneShow”.

The Welsh TV presenter welcomed a baby girl in August.

Alex has been back for 10 minutes and already broke the sofa 😂 we've missed her #TheOneShow — Amy Joanne. (@AmyJoanne__) October 21, 2021

She and her husband Charlie Thomson already have two sons called Ted and Kit.

At the time, said: “We are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.

“Watching them with their brand-new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the three of them and to be a family of five.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.