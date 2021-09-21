Alex Jones returned to The One Show last night (September 20), just weeks after welcoming her baby daughter Annie.

The 44-year-old presenter graced the green sofa on Monday evening for “one night only”.

Together with co-hosts Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating, Alex returned to reveal the RHS Garden of Hope at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Alex Jones returned to The One Show last night (Credit: BBC One)

Alex Jones returns to The One Show

It comes weeks after Alex welcomed her third child, daughter Annie, with husband Charlie Thomson.

Opening the programme, she said: “It’s so nice to be back! We’ve been great.

“The boys have taken really well to little Annie brilliantly.”

It’s so nice to be back!

The presenter then went on to explain that little Annie was on set.

She added: “She’s literally just gone back to mum, I had to feed her.”

Meanwhile, Alex also shared a snap of herself breastfeeding on her Instagram Story.

Alex shared a snap of herself and little Annie on set (Credit: Instagram Story/alexjonesthomson)

The One Show viewers were thrilled to have Alex back on screens.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Welcome back Alex you look amazing! We’ve missed you so much! Loads of love.”

Another added: “You’re looking gorgeous @MissAlexjones! Nice to see you back.”

A third commented: “@MissAlexjones Welcome back to #TheOneShow.”

A fourth wrote: “I miss Alex, @BBCTheOneShow just isn’t the same without her & her cheery Welsh accent.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “Welcome back Alex, nice to see you back on the One Show.”

When did Alex welcome her daughter?

The Welsh TV presenter welcomed a baby girl last month.

She and husband Charlie Thomson already have two sons called Ted and Kit.

During a brief appearance on the show this month, Alex returned to reveal her baby daughter’s sweet name.

At the time, she added: “We are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.

“Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the three of them and to be a family of five.”

Alex’s maternity leave started in August 2021 – just days before she gave birth.

