The One Show viewers demand to know why Prince Harry is still on TV as duke makes surprise appearance

Royal fans were delighted yesterday as Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The One Show.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, was on the programme on Monday (May 11) evening as featured in a special film to pay tribute to military veterans.

The segment saw the prince taking part in a video call in support of two groups set up to help wounded personnel - one formed during the Second World War and another established more recently.

What did Prince Harry say?

Prince Harry was on The One Show for a special film in support of wounded veterans (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry said: "Those individuals that signed up, chose to serve, then had life changing injuries; they didn't stop there.

"And that's why it's incredibly impressive. But at the same time, incredibly uplifting."

Some viewers took issue with Harry appearing on the programme (Credit: BBC)

Despite the positive message and Harry's continued support of causes he feels passionate about, a number of viewers took issue with his appearance on The One Show.

Why does he show up every day?

"He abandoned Queen, country and his military family so he can get hair plugs, botox and increase his IMDB profile," claimed one angry viewer. "Stop indulging his sycophantic ego by giving him airtime. He is not respected in the UK. He was complicit in bullying the #RoyalFamily and his granny. #ToxicHarry."

Claims he 'ditched' the UK

Another raged: "Ditched the memorial service to sell his wife to Disney, ditched the army, ditched the Royal Family, ditched the UK. Jets off wanting privacy and yet still courting publicity. [He's] lecturing us from his $18million rental on how hard it is being confined, patronising git!"

A third tweeted: "Funny, I thought he wanted to get AWAY from the media. Silly me!"

Someone else said they thought Harry is "becoming a joke".

A fifth demanded: "Why does he show up EVERY DAY? He ditched the UK."

Not everyone felt that way, though. Many royal fans came out to defend the prince.

"Interesting bit is that he was asked to do this in support of veterans... that's what he is all about. What are you about?" a fan demanded of one of Prince Harry's detractors.

Support from royal fans

"Not taxfunded, yet doing an excellent job helping the veterans and the military communities," said another admirer, adding: "Bravo, Prince Harry."

"Once served always served," someone else tweeted. "He is a veteran and he is passionate about fellow vets. God bless him and his family."

